Stacey Solomon ‘begs’ her fans for support on set of Sort Your life Out

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon is pretty much the queen of TV.

She has stolen our hearts on the organisation show, got her hands dirty on Renovation Rescue and shares her candid and relatable thoughts on Loose Women – so it’s no surprise she has a few telly awards under her belt.

However, it seems Stacey’s Royal Television Award, which she snagged for the show earlier this year, isn’t enough! Now, she and co-star Dilly Carter are campaigning for votes to win another accolade!

Stacey and her team transform lives on Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC/ Optomen Television/Neil Kent)

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon ‘begs’ fans for help

Stacey took to her Instagram Stories alongside Dilly, where she explained they had taken a brief break from Sort Your Life Out filming to urge fans to help them out. The star had taken to her social media AGAIN to try rally fans to vote for her and her co-stars.

“We’re just putting a house back together but it turns out my team lied to be about when the NTA votes close. They haven’t closed, there’s still time!” Stacey explained: “They basically said it to me so I’d post and not forget about posting. So I panicked and posted but there’s still more time so one more beg from me and Dilly.”

Stacey Solomon and Dilly Carter urged their fans for support (Credit: Instagram)

In the story uploaded on September 8, the pair pleaded with viewers to vote for their beloved BBC Show for the National Television Awards.

“Please vote, please! Sort Your Life Out is the best show to do. We get the best feeling from coming to people’s houses and helping them with their homes and it would just mean the world to us and the families we’ve been able to help if we got some recognition,” Stacey gushed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sort Your Life Out (@sortyourlifeout)

Sort Your Life Out on BBC

Dilly added: “It’d be so lovely. Please, please, please vote. We hate begging but we have to beg,” as Stacey quipped: “Beg!”

The much-loved TV show sees Stacey and her co-stars, Dilly, Iwan Carrington and Rob Bent transform the lives of families by decluttering their homes.

The series is in the ‘Factual Entertainment’ category, alongside Clarkson’s Farm, Gogglebox, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live and The Yorkshire Vet.

It has been shortlisted for best factual entertainment show and Stacey is also up for her own solo award as best presenter!

Read more: Stacey Solomon begs fans to vote for Sort Your Life Out in NTAs as she admits ‘I hate doing this’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.