In the latest episode of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s reality show, Stacey & Joe, the married couple clash in an explosive argument.

Their reality series, which debuted on BBC last Tuesday and was met with mixed reviews, will return for another episode tonight (April 8).

During the show, viewers are invited into Pickle Cottage while Stacey and Joe parent their five children. However, in the latest instalment, the pair prove that not everything is all hearts and flowers…

Stacey and Joe argue int tonight’s episode of their reality show (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash argue on BBC show

In tonight’s ep, Stacey and Joe argue on the phone after Joe allowed the kids to eat baked beans on their sofa. Concerned that their furniture could be dirty and ruined, Stacey expected Joe to phone her back and apologise after hanging up on her.

However, that didn’t seem to be the case.

“Wow. The argument was I came home and thought I’m going to tidy the front room because the front room is a [bleep]hole and all over my sofa was beans!” Stacey expressed after she found “about 10 baked beans” splodged over their furniture.

Joe, on the other hand, didn’t agree and argued back. He said: “I’m not you! You go on as if you’ve never ever given those kids food in the front room, which would be a lie!”

He continued: “Your reaction to me giving the kids beans on toast on the sofa is an overreaction. You’re out of order, Stace. I spent the day looking after the kids. I cooked them lunch…”

Stacey wasn’t having any of Joe’s excuses and said that as a father to his kids, that’s a “normal thing to do”.

The wholesome couple admit they often clash (Credit: BBC)

Are Stacey and Joe still together?

At the time of the argument, Joe was away working and filming for another TV project. As a result, he had to stay in a hotel miles from his family.

When their argument ended, Joe told Stacey to “have a lovely evening”. While getting emotional when airing a confessional to cameras, Stacey said the clash about the baked beans was “just the icing on the cake”.

Despite their on-screen argument, the wholesome couple remain a tight unit and aren’t afraid to admit they don’t always see eye to eye.

“So many people represent their lives as being so perfect on Instagram. It’s our responsibility to show the real – the highs and the lows. It’s not all a bed of roses. Sometimes we argue,” they told OK!

“What you see is what you get. What we’ve learnt about each other is that we’re not a perfect couple. We’ve never said we’re a perfect couple, but you get to watch yourself back, which is something that doesn’t happen often.”

Stacey & Joe continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One.

