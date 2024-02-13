Nikki Alexander takes a big step in her relationship with boyfriend Jack Hodgson tonight (Tuesday, February 13), but who else has she dated?

Here’s everything you need to know about the romantic history of Nikki Alexander, played by Emilia Fox.

Nikki Alexander and boyfriend Jack Hodgson finally confessed their feelings for each other in the latest series of Silent Witness (Credit: BBC)

Silent Witness’ Nikki Alexander and boyfriend Jack Hodgson are all loved up in series 27

Nikki Alexander and boyfriend Jack Hodgson finally shared ‘I love yous’ in series 27 episode Death by a Thousand Hits.

The pair first snogged at the end of series 24, however it hasn’t all been smooth-sailing! Miscommunication issues hampered their early relationship, as Nikki was confronted with her ex, Tom Faulkner.

Nikki and Jack (David Caves) slept together for the first time the following season in History, Part 1, before making it official a few episodes later.

Tonight’s episode sees the couple take a huge step in their relationship.

Speaking to Radio Times about the changed relationship, Emilia said: “If you’ve worked alongside each other for a decade and they’re both single and they clearly enjoy being together, apart from should they get together because they’re colleagues, what else is in the way?

“The producers wanted to put them together and see what would happen, and then we wanted to caretake them into not just being broken up [and in an on-off relationship], but to retain the flavour which the audience has seemed to have enjoyed, which is that they can still have that fun and they can still have that relationship.”

Tom Faulkner

While we never saw the pair date on screen, Nikki shocked fans in 2022 when she revealed private security agent Tom Faulkner was her ex-husband.

Nikki told Jack that the relationship only lasted a year when she was 20. At one point she was pregnant with Tom’s baby, but suffered a devastating miscarriage.

Matt Garcia

Nikki previously dated Matt Garcia, portrayed by Michael Landes. Matt worked for the US ambassador and met Nikki when an American embassy employee was found dead on UK soil. When the case was solved, Matt accepted a job back in Washington and the pair embarked on a Transatlantic relationship. The pair dated from seasons 21 (2017) to 24 (2021).

Nikki and Jack’s relationship has moved beyond the will-they-won’t-they drama and the pair are a solid item (Credit: BBC Studios/Robert Wilson)

Ryan McBride

Paramedic Ryan McBride (played by James Sives) was with another woman when he fell for Nikki. Nikki met Ryan when he responded to the stabbing of a teenage girl at a fairground. She was instantly attracted to him – and he to her – and they began a relationship. However, his infidelity and racism appalled Nikki and she ended things.

Lord James Embleton

Lord James Embleton, portrayed by Ed Stoppard, dated Nikki for a while until she broke things off when she learnt he had a hand in Leo Dalton’s suspension. He later died.

Greg Walker

Meanwhile, Nikki was drawn to defence lawyer Greg Walker (Tobias Menzies) with whom she shared a kiss. Unfortunately, he was later revealed to be a serial killer, who framed his client David Bennetto for his crimes.

Who else has Nikki Alexander dated?

Nikki has also dated the less dangerous DCI Jim Sullivan, DI Dan Jennings and Anton Radebe.

All of these relationships ended, either due to an untimely death, or incompatibility.

Who else has Nikki flirted with?

Nikki was also very close to Harry Cunningham (Tom Ward).

The pair often flirted with one another and Nikki even invited him to stay in her house after his flat was blown up.

It’s implied that they have romantic feelings for one another, but nothing comes of it when Harry leaves for America at the end of series 15.

The Silent Witness series 27 finale King’s Cross Part 2 premieres on BBC One tonight (Tuesday, February 13) at 9pm.

