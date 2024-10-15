Star of Strictly Shayne Ward has been warned by former pro dancer Brendan Cole that he could be in “trouble” again this weekend.

Last Sunday (October 13), Shayne and his dance partner Nancy Xu found themselves in the bottom two. Despite landing themselves in the middle of the leaderboard with a decent score of 30, the pair still didn’t receive enough public votes and had to dance for survival against Luba Mushtuk and Nick Knowles.

While Shayne and Nancy were saved by the panel of judges, former Strictly star Brendan isn’t convinced they’ll be in it for the long haul.

Nancy and Shayne landed themselves in the bottom two with Nick and Luba (Credit: BBC)

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu on Strictly

Speaking on behalf of Sky Vegas, Brendan exclusively told ED!: “Shayne Ward could be [in danger of going next] due to choreography and artistic choice, because [this week’s] was pretty awful. There was no reason to have a bowling alley in a Cha Cha.”

Brendan joined the Strictly family in 2004 and remained on the show until 2017. He won the Glitterball trophy during the first-ever series with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky.

“It was quirky. I didn’t like the choreography from her [Nancy Xu] and it looked like she was yelling the timing at him when they were dancing, it wasn’t needed because he’s quite talented,” he continued.

“He’s definitely got the ability to be able to do these dances. At the moment, the styling and the choreography is probably letting him down.”

Brendan doesn’t have faith in Shayne and Nancy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shayne Ward’s wife

After landing themselves in the bottom two, Shayne’s wife Sophie Austin expressed how proud she is of the duo.

“I’m so unbelievably proud of you both, I am in awe and so grateful to witness such love, friendship, respect and talent from you both,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Keep being you, keep shining and I’ll be here cheering the loudest always @shaynetward @nancy_xuxi. My superstars #teamshancy #strictlycomedancing.”

