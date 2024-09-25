Shayne Ward admits ‘it’s really tough’ as he’s left ‘mentally and physically knackered’ from Strictly

Shayne Ward has opened up about his “tough” Strictly Come Dancing training.

The former Coronation Street actor, 39, took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to document his training for week two of the competition.

Shayne, who is partnered with pro dancer Nancy Xu, bagged 21 points out of a possible 40 last weekend for their Samba.

Strictly star Shayne Ward opened up about “tough” rehearsals (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Shayne Ward on Strictly

But this coming Saturday (September 28), Shayne and Nancy will perform the tango.

Speaking on his Instagram, Shayne said on Tuesday: “So I’ve finished my rehearsal today with Nancy. So everybody knows I’m doing the tango. Completely different mindset and it’s tough. It really is tough.

But today I am physically and mentally knackered and I’m on my way home now.

“A lot to think about, a lot of new steps. But it was great.”

He went on: “But today I am physically and mentally knackered and I’m on my way home now. Trying to get home as quick as I can so I can say goodnight to the kids. But yeah, I’m happy with today.

“Thank you Nancy. See you tomorrow.”

Nancy and Shayne will perform the tango this coming weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

It comes after Shayne recently hit back at criticism over his first live performance last weekend.

Some viewers accused Shayne of being “overconfident” and ‘full of himself’.

However, in an Instagram Story, Shayne revealed the truth behind his behaviour during his performance.

He said: “Strictly is amazing and I love being part of it. But through my smile on TV I’m as nervous as the next person. Not cocky or overconfident… I’m nervous!

“I just gotta work hard and listen to my wonderful teacher Nancy Xu. All I can do is my best.”

Shayne recently paid tribute to his partner, Sophie, for putting him forward to do Strictly.

He wrote in a gushing Instagram post: “As the first show is approaching and lights are preparing to shine brightly than ever before, I want to take this moment to say how grateful I am to my fiancée @sophieaustin84 for putting me forward for @bbcstrictly.”

He added: “Sophie has loved the show for as long as I can remember, and every year she has said that I should do it.

“She’s always had this belief in me! I trust her! And she made me *believe* in me!”

