For the final episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway next month, the show is going out with a bang.

As previously announced, the 20th series of Saturday Night Takeaway will be the last before the show goes on hiatus. The finale episode is scheduled to take place on April 13 with an extended episode that will last two hours.

Saturday Night Takeaway’s final episode will air April 13 (Credit: YouTube)

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2024 final

Series 20’s finale will feature Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge with many star-studded guests. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, and Holly Willoughby are all set to appear. Oti Mabuse, Olly Murs, and Davina McCall as well.

The list of famous faces doesn’t stop there, however. For the live extravaganza segment, Ashley Roberts, S Club, Scarlett Moffatt, Andi Peters, Kaiser Chiefs, Jordan North, and Tony Hadley have all signed up. Girls Aloud will serve as the Star Guest announcers.

The Ring My Bell segment, which stars viewers at home, will be honored with a special montage from the past two decades.

That’s not all! In a “Revenge Edition” of Get Out Of Me Ear, Ant and Dec get their long-awaited punishment. A “supersized Sing-a-long” has been teased and the ultimate champion will be crowned during Ant Vs Dec.

The final episode will feature many familiar faces (Credit: YouTube)

Saturday Night Takeaway 2024

While discussing the much-anticipated final episode, Ant McPartlin said: “We can’t believe there are only a few shows left and we’re getting closer to the end.”

“This series has been very special to make and we’re looking forward to making the last show a party to end all parties.”

He revealed that the “SNT production team have been working non-stop to ensure” the final is “magic”.

“The finale will be a real celebration of Saturday Night Takeaway over the years,” Dec Donnelly added. “We’re honoured and touched that for 20 series it’s been part of Saturday night TV viewing for so many families across the country.”

Revealing he and Ant need to take a rest, Dec admitted they will “certainly miss” the show.

“We’ll take away and treasure some very special memories and moments,” he continued.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on ITV on Saturday March 30 at 7pm.

