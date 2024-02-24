Saturday Night Takeaway returned tonight (February 24) for a 20th series. And it wasn’t long before emotional viewers were left blubbing after host Ant and Dec revealed an “incredible” twist.

Fans watching at home confessed to being completely blown away by the unexpected development as the show’s stars prepared to unveil who was in the running to be part of the “happiest minute of the week”.

The thrilling telly moment came after Ant and Dec had told the studio audience they knew something about each and every single one of them.

Who could have seen this coming? (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway tonight

As usual, the hosts surprised audience members by congratulating them on their selfless contributions to others. And among those in attendance were charity fundraisers, a man who can’t pass a dirty road sign without cleaning it, and an entire block of guests who have been foster families.

And so, when it came to the big holiday giveaway, Dec divulged the regular segment was going to be very different for this first episode of the 2024 run.

“The beating heart of Saturday Night Takeaway has been you, our studio audience,” Ant continued.

And as Dec explained the 411 person strong audience had been handpicked to be there, it was revealed they would ALL be receiving a holiday giveaway!

As Ant, Dec, guest announcer Stephen Merchant, Clara Amfo, and Jordan North distributed plane ticket envelopes, both the audience and viewers went into meltdown.

The crowd went wild! (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

“I’m gonna cry, this is incredible #SaturdayNightTakeaway,” one social media user wrote.

Another stunned watcher said: “Over 400 Takeaway Getaways! Wow! #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

“#SaturdayNightTakeaway that’s amazing. Credit to Ant & Dec giving holidays to everyone in audience. That’s lovely,” wrote another.

This Saturday Night Takeaway audience member makes wheelchairs for disabled dogs (Credit: ITV)

A fourth emotional viewer posted: “Just done my make up to go out after. And I’m going to have to do it again! 15 minutes in and I’m a mess #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “As TV goes, that first 15 mins of #SaturdayNightTakeaway was some of the most incredible you’ll see. So much packed in and so many amazing stories.”

What an incredible start to the show.

And someone else agreed: “#SaturdayNightTakeaway spent first 10 mins crying, even husband shed a tear. What an incredible start to the show. So well thought out and Ant and Dec look really emotional. I love that all these amazing people are being recognised and made to feel as special as they are.”

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is repeated on ITV2, Sunday February 25, at 12.45pm.

