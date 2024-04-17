Saturday Night Takeaway 2024 guest ‘angry’ as her disabled dog isn’t allowed on family holiday she won

A Saturday Night Takeaway 2024 guest has been left “devastated” after she was told her disabled dog isn’t allowed to join her on a family holiday she won on the show.

Charity worker Tammy Fox, 43 appeared in the audience of the ITV show back in February. Tammy was nominated due to her work running Pumpkin and Friends, a charity raising awareness of disabled animals.

During Saturday Night Takeaway, Tammy and other volunteers won a holiday provided through the travel company TUI. However, the dream soon turned into a nightmare when she was told her beloved paralysed pooch couldn’t go on the trip with her.

Saturday Night Takeaway 2024: Guest hits out after winning on show

According to Tammy, she’s had to cancel the trip due to the travel company’s rules. TUI said her two-year-old paraplegic pet can’t travel because he is not an assistance dog. The West Highland Terrier uses a special buggy with wheels and has no bladder control.

This is effectively discrimination against my disabled dog.

Speaking about the ordeal, Tammy told The Sun: “I’m angry. This is effectively discrimination against my disabled dog. We wouldn’t have the holiday if it wasn’t for Pumpkin so it’s only right that she comes.”

‘Dreams snatched away’

She added: “We’re all devastated after being given a prize only for our dreams to be snatched away from us.” Tammy went on to praise the hosts and noted how they all had “such a good time” on Saturday Night Takeaway – but she feels it has all been “spoilt” now.

What did TUI say?

TUI said in a statement: “We were delighted when Tammy was recognised on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway we think she does amazing work. We appreciate she’s disappointed it’s not possible to bring Pumpkin on the holiday prize she was awarded, but sadly UK airline policies prohibit non-assistance dogs travelling in an airplane cabin.

“We’ve discussed this with Tammy and understand she doesn’t want to travel without Pumpkin. Whilst we’re tied to terms and conditions and policies around the prize, we’re in touch with her team about other ways we might be able to support the charity as a gesture of goodwill.”

