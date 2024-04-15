Scarlett Moffatt suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction during the live Saturday Night Takeaway finale over the weekend, leaving viewers bewildered.

Ant and Dec’s ITV show is being rested after twenty years of entertaining viewers, with the last episode airing on the box on Saturday (April 13).

The programme featured a celeb-packed Get Out Of My Ear skit, the crowning of the Ant vs Dec champion, and a host of giveaways.

But with so many regular segments being tied up with a bow as the Geordie presenters look beyond Saturday Night Takeaway for a while, the last ever End Of The Show Show was also wrapped up with a spectacular twist.

Scarlett Moffatt was clearly completely dressed at one point during the final SNT (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway finale

A bunch of famous faces joined Ant and Dec for their finale soundtracked to Celebration by Kool & The Gang.

They included Rylan, Alison Hammond, and Jordan North – as well as former Goggleboxer Scarlett.

But while Scarlett, in an orange dress, certainly stood out while the celebs were strutting their stuff, it was soon noticed how she’d gone through an issue with what she was wearing.

That’s because, as fans pointed out on social media, her footwear went astray. Scarlett, ever the trooper, carried on regardless.

Scarlett Moffatt on Saturday Night Takeaway

“Why has Scarlett Moffatt only got one shoe on? #SaturdayNightTakeaway,” one amused social media user asked while the show was on, adding several laughing emojis to their words.

How did Scarlett Moffatt manage to lose a shoe?

Another similarly chuckled: “How did Scarlett Moffatt manage to lose a shoe? #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

“Lol Scarlett losing a shoe #SaturdayNightTakeaway,” observed another fan.

And a fourth echoed the others with their post: “Scarlett was only wearing one shoe! #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Missing a shoe! (Credit: ITV)

Why Scarlett Moffatt was only wearing one shoe

As it turns out, Scarlett’s white trainer appeared to pop off after the dancing celebs had made their way back into the studio.

As she stepped up onto a raised staging area, cameras caught how her right shoe appeared to catch under the step – and didn’t follow her onto it!

Scarlett later explained on her Instagram Stories account: “Jordan (North) helped us up, and then me and Alison (Hammond) were vibing and my shoe just flung off. Alison was like: ‘Just go with it.’

“And so I felt like I had to just vibe with one shoe on! I hope that everyone loved the finale as much as I think everyone here in the studio loved it, and thanks for watching!”

