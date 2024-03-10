Saturday Night Takeaway host Dec Donnelly chokes back tears as man who lost his wife is gifted holiday

Saturday Night Takeaway 2024 host Dec Donnelly became emotional last night as a dad who had lost his wife was gifted a ‘Takeaway Getaway’.

During the segment – which sees Ant and Dec hand out tickets for the Takeaway Getaway to people in the audience and watching at home – Dec went live to viewer Jordan’s home.

Jordan was watching the show with his two children, who looked shocked when they discovered they were live on the programme.

Dec became emotional last night as he surprised widower Jordan (Credit: ITV)

Dec Donnelly tearful on Saturday Night Takeaway 2024 last night

Dec said: “Hi Jordan. You’re live on Saturday Night Takeaway. Now Jordan we know you recently lost your wife very suddenly leaving you as mum and dad to your lovely kids Kai and Amber Rose.”

Jordan looked stunned as his son Kai appeared to be crying.

Dec said Saturday Night Takeaway was Jordan’s wife’s favourite show. He continued: “Before she passed away she nominated you to be a part of it, so everyone could see what an amazing dad you are,” as Dec began tearing up.

He added: “Jordan, it’s a privilege to give you and your family a Takeaway Getaway!”

Dec had to compose himself (Credit: ITV)

Dec then became choked up as the segment came to an end. Clearing his throat, Dec looked visibly emotional. He said: “Right! That happiest minute of the week is over.”

Ant also looked emotional as he admitted: “That was an emotional one wasn’t it?”

Viewers were also tearing up over Jordan and his family. One person said on X: “Oh my gosh that was emotional. Enjoy your holiday Jordan and family. Your wife will be with you wherever you are. Congratulations.”

Another wrote: “Jordan at Dunfermline and his family please have them in the audience #SaturdayNightTakeaway so emotional.”

Someone else added: “Aww that last dude… hope they have a great holiday,” followed by crying face emojis.

Prakesh accidentally swore (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway last night

Elsewhere on last night’s show, Ant and Dec had to apologise after an audience member accidentally swore.

After Prakesh was surprised by the hosts, he dropped the f-bomb. He then quickly added: “Oh, Jesus!”

Dec later said: “Just a little apology if you did hear any language during that, we are very sorry. Live TV and all that, very sorry about all that!”

Saturday Night Takeaway continues next Saturday (March 16) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

