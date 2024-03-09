Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway tonight: Fans in stitches over Lorraine Kelly’s Get Out Of Me Ear prank: ‘Top tier TV’

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway fans were in stitches as Lorraine Kelly took part in tonight’s Get Out Of Me Ear.

The segment, which saw Lorraine in John Lewis, was branded the “best undercover ever” by some fans!

Lorraine was on the show tonight (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway tonight: Lorraine Kelly goes undercover

Tonight’s edition of the show saw Lorraine make an appearance.

The Scottish star, host of her eponymous show, Lorraine, took part in an undercover prank, which saw her cause mayhem at a shopping centre.

“I can’t believe what I got away with,” Lorraine said at the start of the segment.

The 64-year-old was then shown going undercover in John Lewis.

After some funny conversations with strangers, in which she pretended to know them, Lorraine was shown trying on outfits with members of the public.

However, as the segment went on, Lorraine’s behaviour got more and more extreme (thanks to Ant and Dec, of course).

Lorraine ate some cereal in a shop (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine’s hilarious Undercover segment

At one point during the segment, Lorraine was told by Ant and Dec to start eating a bowl of cereal in the middle of the shop.

The Geordie duo then instructed the star to tip the lot on the shop floor! Lorraine did so, before pretending that someone else had done it.

Lorraine also drank champagne from a shoe and stripped a mannequin.

The segment ended with Lorraine packing a big wash bag with clothes, before leaving the store and playing the bagpipes up the escalator.

However, once she got to the top of the escalator, Ant and Dec told her to empty the bag and throw the clothes over the balcony onto the shop floor.

“See you on the telly! Bye, losers!” Lorraine shouted as baffled shop staff and security watched her hilarious exit.

Lorraine’s segment went down a treat (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway fans in stitches over Lorraine’s undercover prank

Fans of the show were full of praise for the segment – and for Lorraine – once it had finished. Many took to Twitter to gush over it.

“Lorraine was brilliant,” one fan tweeted. “What a riot that was #SaturdayNightTakeaway. Everyone in that shopping mall must have thought you’d lost your marbles. The best Get Out of Me Ear EVER Lorraine you crazy lady,” another then said.

“Gotta say, Lorraine Kelly was brilliant, had me crying with laughter…,” a third wrote.

“Alright Lorraine, that was pretty iconic,” another said. “One of the best Get Out Of My Ear Pranks Ever! Loved that from Lorraine,” a fifth gushed.

“That was absolutely top tier tv what a good sport she was,” another added.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway tonight: Fans stunned as audience member swears on live TV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.