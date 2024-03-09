Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway tonight: Fans stunned as audience member swears on live TV

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway tonight (Saturday, March 9) viewers were stunned as an audience member was caught swearing live on TV!

The shocking moment happened at the beginning of the show – and led to the Geordie duo then being forced to apologise.

Prakash was in the audience (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Saturday Night Takeaway tonight?

Tonight’s edition of SNT saw Ant and Dec surprise audience members by going live to their homes.

Amongst those having their homes snooped around in was Prakash.

As Dec walked through the audience, he turned to Prakesh, who was, let’s say, a little surprised.

In fact, Prakash was so surprised that he dropped the F-bomb, live on television at just gone 7pm!

“Oh, Jesus!” he then quickly added, as the audience burst into laughter.

The audience member’s language was apologised for (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

Once Prakash got over his shock, the show then went live to his kitchen.

Much to his surprise, Loose Women star Judi Love was there! After complimenting Prakash’s kitchen decor, the camera feed then cut as Judi made five changes to his kitchen.

For every change Prakash noticed, he would pick up £100. If he noticed all five changes, he’d win a holiday.

Luckily for Prakash, he noticed all five changes, meaning he won himself a Takeaway Getaway!

At the end of the segment, however, Dec was then forced to apologise for any strong language that was heard.

“Just a little apology if you did hear any language during that, we are very sorry. Live TV and all that, very sorry about all that!” he said.

“Who was it?” Ant asked, glaring at the audience. Dec then replied saying that he wasn’t going to name any names, before then naming Prakash anyway, drawing rapturous laughter from the audience.

Ant and Dec were forced to apologise (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway tonight: Fans stunned by swearing pre-watershed

Fans of the show were left shocked by the swearing. Many then took to Twitter to express their surprise.

“Did Prakesh just say ‘f***’?” one shocked viewer then tweeted.

“Saturday night TV…Oh f***!!” another then wrote.

Additionally, a third then said: “Did he just swear?? lol,” a third said. “Prakesh please do not swear,” another joked.

However, one fan seemed baffled at Dec’s apology over the swearing. “‘Language’? Eh? What language? They…didn’t say anything…,” one fan tweeted.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is available to stream on ITVX.

