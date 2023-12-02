Saturday Kitchen: James Blunt is a hit with fans who want him to have his own post-watershed show

Many Saturday Kitchen fans took to social media to make the same comment after James Blunt appeared on the BBC show today.

The legendary singer-songwriter was today’s (December 2) special guest as the programme commences its countdown to Christmas. And he was certainly embracing the festive spirit…a little too much perhaps.

James Blunt had his fellow guests in hysterics on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Only a minute into the live programme, James had his fellow guests in hysterics as he discussed a ski lift that had been named after him, finishing up with the line: “God bless her and all who ride me.”

At this a blushing Matt Tebbutt consulted his watch, responding awkwardly, “It’s, wow, five past ten in the morning, thanks so much for that.”

This pretty much set the tone for the rest of the morning, where James continued to push the limits of the daytime show.

An anecdote about Paris Hilton was quickly shut down by host Matt begging him to “continue this chat off camera”. Later on, he named aubergine as his food hell, declaring that he would “prefer a firm young carrot”.

Saturday Kitchen fans issue plea over James Blunt

Following the broadcast, many took to social media to make the same plea to the BBC.

James Blunt was a hit on Saturday Kitchen this morning (Credit: BBC)

“Ok…I’m coming out…I officially love James Blunt. I’m out and proud of it!” Gushed one viewer, “What a great guest, we need him on after the watershed to hear some of his dinner table stories!”

Another person agreed: “Really wishing this ep on #saturdaykitchen had gone out at ten pm for once so we could hear more about these stories. The little bits we got teased are not enough.”

Someone else likewise mused: “Is @JamesBlunt the first person to say the words ‘porn star’ on @SaturdayKitchen? Imagine sitting down with him for an evening & listening to some of his best stories.”

“How did James Blunt get away with that Kevin Spacey joke? That’s one of the TV moments of the year.” A fourth person said.

