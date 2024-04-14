Rylan Clark made an appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway last night as hosts Ant and Dec presented their final show.

Ant and Dec are taking a break from their primetime series after more than two decades on air. Rylan, 35, was among several celebrities making an appearance in the extravagant finale.

He appeared on the show to discuss the Get Out Of Me Ear segment, in which he instructed Ant and Dec to do embarrassing things in a restaurant. He took part with Holly Willoughby.

But Rylan’s appearance distracted some viewers as they spotted his glowing tan.

Rylan Clark joked his fake tan mishap ‘ruined’ his night (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark on Saturday Night Takeaway

Get Out Of Me Ear has been a staple on the series over the years. It usually sees Ant and Dec instruct a celebrity to do funny and embarrassing things from an ear piece.

However, for their final episode of the 20th series, the tables turned and Ant and Dec had to take instructions from celebrities that had taken part in the past.

Just noticed the palms don’t match the wrists on Saturday Night Takeaway.

It saw Ant and Dec at three different restaurants as six pairings of celebrities gave them instructions.

Gino D’Acampo and Davina McCall took part first. Then Olly Murs and Oti Mabuse were in Ant and Dec’s ears followed by Rylan and Holly.

Viewers noticed Rylan’s tanned hands (Credit: ITV)

As the segment ended, some of the stars joined Ant and Dec in the live studio to discuss the prank. Rylan joked that it was “justice” for Ant and Dec pranking him.

And it was Rylan who seemed to distract some viewers watching… because of his fake tan hands!

One person tweeted: “Just noticed the palms don’t match the wrists on #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Another wrote on X: “I think justice might be served back with Rylan’s extra tanned hand tonight, sorry @Rylan.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Someone get poor Rylan to a spray tanner.”

Rylan also addressed the mishap, writing on X alongside a photo of his tanned wrist: “Y tho.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

He also posted a pic of his hand on Instagram, writing: “Got severe tan hands ffs.”

Rylan then joked: “Ruined my night tbf.”

One fan commented: “Gotta say I noticed last night but it happens to the best of us.”

Another said: “We noticed the hands last night but who cares babe you looked [fire emoji].”

