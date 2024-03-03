Ryan Thomas could face ‘trouble’ on Dancing On Ice this weekend amid ‘telling week’

Ryan Thomas is said to be facing “trouble” on Dancing On Ice ahead of the 2024 series final.

Former Coronation Street fave Ryan (read his ED! profile here) and his skating partner Amani Fancy are through to the semis after being given a 35.5 score for their performance last Sunday (February 25) to Club Tropicana by Wham!. They also picked up an extra point, bringing their total to 36.5, for being on the winning side for the team skate.

However, in the run up to the penultimate stage of the ITV competition, a body language expert has had reservations about whether Ryan and Amani will make it any further.

Do Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy have enough to go all they way on DOI? (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

Will Ryan Thomas be in the Dancing On Ice final?

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Roulette, Darren Stanton suggested Ryan and Amani may struggle to be among the contenders to win.

That’s despite the duo being popular with viewers and displaying improvements over the last few weeks.

Darren said: “Ryan and Amani have been proving to the judges that they have a lot of potential in recent weeks.

“The public are backing this couple after they’ve shown a lot of development in their technicalities, as well as their confidence and strength as a pairing.”

The ice skating duo are popular with show fans (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 latest

He went on: “They have a strong connection that has continued to build. And it’s clear they trust each other a lot through their reciprocal liking and naturally strong eye contact.

I do sense they will be in trouble.

“However, I do sense they will be in trouble on Sunday. I can’t see them making the final, so it could be a telling week for them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

When is the Dancing On Ice 2024 final?

The DOI 2024 grand final is on the box on Sunday March 10.

To get there, semi-finalists this Sunday (March 3) will need to perform twice for the first time this series.

Furthermore, Ashley Banjo should be back on the judging panel. He is expected to be back on the show for this weekend’s semi-final, too.

Dancing On Ice 2024 continues tonight, Sunday March 3, at 6.30pm.

