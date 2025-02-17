Ryan Reynolds mocks Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama with 6-word quip live on TV as wife glares at him

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made their return to the public eye after the ongoing Justin Baldoni drama over the weekend. And the Deadpool star even made a joke about the situation.

Ever since the movie It Ends With Us went into production there were reports that Blake and Justin were feuding. But in recent months things have progressed even further.

After Justin released his side of the story, Blake sued him for sexual harassment and alleged that he had mounted a smear campaign against her. But it wasn’t too long before Justin counter-sued for defamation and extortion. And now, as all teams have denied the claims in all lawsuits, the case looks set to reach court by 2026.

Since then Blake, and her husband Ryan, have not been seen in the public eye. But that all changed at Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) 50th special.

Blake and Ryan make first appearance since drama

As part of Justin’s lawsuit, he also takes aim at Ryan, accusing him of being part of the drama. He also alleged that a ‘joke character’ in the latest Deadpool was based off him as Ryan’s way of mocking him.

Blake referred to both her husband and her best friend Taylor Swift as her ‘dragons’ in leaked messages to Justin. The messages were released in documents on the custom-built website that Baldoni created that goes through his complaint in detail. And after that there were rumours it had impacted her relationship with both of them.

Blake and Ryan have been together for 14 years after meeting on the set of the Green Lantern movie. And ever since the lawsuits, they have faced countless rift rumours.

But last night (February 16), the couple proved they were still together by making their first appearance since the drama unfolded.

They attended the Saturday Night Live 50th special. But just because they weren’t part of the show doesn’t mean they were in the clear.

SNL is known for making jokes about trending topics, no matter what they are. And last night was no different.

Ryan Reynolds jokes about Blake Lively drama

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler picked Ryan out of the crowd. The 48-year-old actor quickly stood up and when they asked “How is it going?,” he had a joke prepared.

He responded: “Great. Why, what have you heard?” which prompted laughter from the audience, while he appeared to act twitchy and awkward.

One person who didn’t look impressed with the joke was Blake, herself. As she realised what he was saying she whipped her head around to look at Ryan. Then her face dropped, and she appeared to be glaring at him. When she faced the hosts again, she appeared to look worried about the joke. But was the whole skit planned by the pair?

Ryan’s humour never misses. I love his reactions and jokes every time.

Either way, her reaction wasn’t missed by fans, who took to X to point out how unamused she looked.

One fan wrote: “Blake definitely didn’t know that was going to happen. Pure terror on her face.”

Another added: “That was so awkward. Look at the way Blake looked at him after he said that!”

A third praised him for being able to joke about the situation. They wrote: “Ryan’s humour never misses. I love his reactions and jokes every time.”

