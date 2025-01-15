The One Show host Roman Kemp of won’t be presenting the BRIT Awards this year, it has been reported.

The 31 year old co-hosted the ceremony last year and hosted red carpet coverage in 2023.

But it seems he won’t be returning this year…

Roman hosted the show last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The One Show host Roman Kemp axed as host of BRIT Awards

Last year saw Roman co-host the BRIT Awards alongside Maya Jama and Clara Amfo.

However, according to the MailOnline, Roman was a last-minute addition to the hosting line-up last year. The star reportedly stepped in for Idris Elba, who pulled out quite late in the day.

However, despite fans hailing his stint co-hosting as a success, the star isn’t said to be returning to host this year.

BRIT sources are now expecting a big name to replace the former Capital Radio host. The BRITs take place on March 1 and will be televised on ITV1.

Roman cried last year when he was asked to host (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘He’s a pro and gets it’

A source close to the star has claimed that he hasn’t been asked to front the show this year. They alleged: “Roman has been told he isn’t hosting this year. He loved it but accepts that these things change,” they then continued.

“He was flattered to be chosen to do it last year but he’s a pro and gets it.”

He was flattered to be chosen to do it last year but he’s a pro and gets it.

Last year, he revealed that he’d “burst into tears” when asked to host the show.

“When they told me, I cried. The BRITs has always been on this pedestal for me because in terms of excitement in the UK, there is nothing like it,” he said.

ED! has contacted ITV and Roman’s reps for comment.

Read more: The One Show viewers quip ‘I thought they were the same person’ as Barney Walsh appears alongside Roman Kemp

Coverage of the BRIT Awards 2025 will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX on March 1.

Will you miss Roman as a host at the BRIT Awards? Follow our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!