TV presenter Roman Kemp is reportedly favoured to be one of the new presenters for Sky Sports.

Over the years, Roman has remained a fixture on our screens and regularly hosts The One Show on BBC One in the evening. Recently, he launched his own BBC Sounds podcast, You About?, with singer Tom Grennan.

However, as his career continues to reach new heights, it seems Sky is eager to work with the star. So could we see him step away from The One Show?

Roman is favourite to join Sky Sports for a new show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Roman Kemp tipped for new Sky Sports presenting gig

While neither Sky nor Roman haven’t confirmed the news, the MailOnline has reported that the corporation is in talks with Roman, 32, to host a new football show which would be simulcast on Sky Sports News, along with Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Roman openly supports Arsenal and previously admitted he had desires of becoming a footballer coach before finding his feet as a presenter.

Last year, it was reported by The Sun that the had BBC lined him up for a ‘digital role’ at Match of the Day after Gary Lineker announced he would be leaving. However, the latest news surrounding Roman arrives after Sky Sports News was said to be undergoing a series of redundancies as it plans to restructure.

ED! has contacted Roman’s reps for comment.

Roman is an Arsenal fan (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘The One Show will look for a young presenter to step in’

While Roman and Sky Sports remain tight-lipped, PR expert Fiona Harrold has exclusively shared her opinion about the news.

“Some will see it as an over promotion, citing older, perhaps safer hands to pass this big job to. However, if Sky Sports wanted to make changes and start to appeal to a younger audience, this would be the time to do it and Roman would be the perfect person to do it,” she told ED!.

I think Roman’s time has come!

“At 32, he can speak to the Gen Z and under audience, and the fact that he is not a former player, but a true footie fan, connects him to viewers.”

Fiona insisted Roman’s “cheeky chappie personality and strong family values mean he will still appeal” to their older audience.

“I think sports presenting offers Roman a terrific opportunity to progress his career in a very stable way. He had earned his stripes in the presenting world and shown what he is capable of on The One Show,” she continued.

And, should he leave the BBC for a Sky role, Fiona reckons they’ll look for another young star to replace him.

“The One Show will look for a young presenter to step in,” Fiona added. “I think Roman’s time has come! His years of hard work are going to pay off.”

Read now: Roman Kemp in ‘shock’ accident after car ‘smashed’ into his bike

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!