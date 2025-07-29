This Morning viewers convinced Rochelle Humes suffered wardrobe malfunction on today’s show

Rochelle Humes took her seat on the This Morning sofa today (July 29), hosting alongside regular presenter Dermot O’Leary.

The Saturdays star looked gorgeous in white flared jeans, £35.99, and a yellow gathered cotton blouse, £45.99, both by Mango.

However, some ill-placed stitching led to some viewers jumping to a rather risqué conclusion…

Rochelle Humes raised eyebrows today, with viewers mistaking stitching for her nipples (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Rochelle Humes ‘nips out’?

Rochelle Humes and Dermot fronted Tuesday’s This Morning, welcoming Martin Lewis, Dr Zoe and Leona Lewis to the show.

And, while some viewers were quick to offer their opinion on the day’s presenting duo, others picked up on a more finer detail of Rochelle’s appearance.

That’s because the seams on her gathered blouse made it look like it was pretty chilly in the ITV studio today…

It looks like Rochelle has a couple of points she’d like to make.

“It looks like Rochelle has a couple of points she’d like to make,” joked one viewer, appearing to think that Rochelle had her nipples on show.

“I hope the producers have told Rochelle that if she’s going to bring in Jelly Tots she needs to bring in enough for everybody!” said another.

“Looks a bit nippy in there today,” said a third.

However, one look at the blouse on the Mango website shows that what appear to be Rochelle’s nipples on screen are actually two stitching darts used to gather the material.

“Rochelle looking incredibly gorgeous this Tuesday morning – sure my fellow males would agree with me,” said one fan.

“Nice to see Rochelle This Morning,” said another fan of the Saturdays star. “Much prefer her to Alison [Hammond],” another agreed.

Rochelle is the latest star to grace the This Morning studios as part of the summer presenting line-up (Credit: ITV)

Summer shake-up on ITV daytime show

Regular This Morning presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are currently on their summer break. Alison has also headed off on her break.

As a result, a number of presenters will be covering for the duo over the summer. Olivia Attwood is the newest host to join the presenting line-up. She hosted her first show last week, much to the delight of viewers. And she’ll be returning to the sofa to host again later this week, ITV has revealed.

So are you a fan of Rochelle on This Morning? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.