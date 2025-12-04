First look images at Rival series 2 as Jilly Cooper’s deliciously scandalous story returns to Disney+

Rivals is officially on its way back, with cast and crew already deep into filming series 2 in the deliciously chaotic fictional village of Rutshire. And Disney+ has now dropped the first-look images – fully clothed, unfortunately for fans of the show’s, er, racier moments!

Filming for the new season was confirmed in May 2025, after the award-winning first series became one of 2024’s standout hits. Adapted from Dame Jilly Cooper’s best-selling novel, the show quickly won over viewers with its mix of glamour, rivalry and outrageous antics. And if early whispers are anything to go by, series 2 is shaping up to be even bigger and juicier.

Here’s everything we know so far about Rivals series 2, from Disney+’s newly released images to what Jilly Cooper herself said about the adaptation before her death.

David Tennant returns as Lord Tony Baddingham in Rivals series 2 (Credit: Disney+)

Is there a series 2 of Rivals on Disney+?

Disney+ confirmed they’d commissioned a second run of Rivals back in December 2024. And now the streaming service has revealed the cast and crew have started filming.

We’re told: “As power struggles escalate and rivalries deepen, ambition drives every move, pushing loyalties to the edge.”

The plot? Well, you don’t really need to worry about that. Needless to say there IS one, but don’t get caught up in the nitty-gritty. Rivals is about sex, chemistry, love, and – as the title suggests – rivalry.

A synopsis tells us: “Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long.

“Bold, emotionally charged, and filled with unforgettable moments, Rivals is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition, and life-changing decisions – where the cost of success could be everything.” What they said!

First look pictures show Lord Tony Baddingham very much alive after THAT shocking end to series 1, while Taggie and Rupert seem to be as flirtatious as ever…

How many episodes is the second season?

Rivals series 2 is set to be 12 episodes, that’s longer than the first series which was only eight.

A spokesperson for Disney+ told us: “The drama returns with an extended season of 12 episodes – and even more wit, desire, and dramatic twists.”

Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook in Rivals (Credit: Disney+)

Who’s in the cast?

All the main players of Rivals will return in the cast, and that includes David Tennant as Tony Baddingham – whose life hung in the balance in the dramatic series 1 finale.

Alex Hassell will also return as Rupert Campbell-Black, opposite Aidan Turner’s Declan O’Hara, Danny Dyer’s Freddie Jones, and Bella Maclean’s Taggie O’Hara.

The cast of Rivals series 2 sees the following actors all reprise their roles: Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luca Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler and Annabel Scholey.

Disney+ told us: “Set against the backdrop of the stunning Cotswolds countryside and the glamorous, high-stakes world of 1980s British television, the second instalment will see the return of the all-star cast that won the hearts of fans and critics alike as well as introducing brand new faces.”

Talking of brand new faces, Disney has revealed that Mission Impossible actress Hayley Atwell, and Napoleon’s Rupert Everett will be joining the stellar cast.

Further talent joining the ensemble have been announced as: Maxim Ays, Holly Cattle, Oliver Dench, Amanda Lawrence, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt, and Jonny Weldon.

‘Sex-static filming for the second season’

Executive Producer and Rivals author, Dame Jilly Cooper said: “I’m utterly sex-static filming for the second season is upon us. It was magical working with Happy Prince and Disney+ on the first season and seeing everyone fall head over heels for my beloved characters.”

The novelist added: “I’m delighted to be able to work with them again and for everyone to see what further mischief they all get up to!”

Sadly Jilly Cooper tragically died before Rivals series 2 hit the small screen. She died at the age of 88 in October 2025.

Dame Jilly’s children said in a statement: “Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds.

“Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock.”

Irish actor Aidan Turner returns as ambitious TV presenter Declan O’Hara (Credit: Disney+)

When’s the start date of Rivals series 2? How can I watch?

Rivals will return to Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK and internationally.

Although Disney+ has not yet announced a start date for Rivals series 2, we’re predicting it might be some time coming (snigger) as filming is currently taking place in the UK.

Disney+ has confirmed it WILL be released in 2026, though. Rivals series 1 landed in September 2024. So perhaps series 2 will arrive around the same time in 2025. We’re keeping everything crossed!

Did Jilly Cooper write a sequel to the novel Rivals?

Fans of Dame Jilly Cooper will know Rivals is the second instalment in her beloved Rutshire Chronicles. The first novel, Riders, galloped onto shelves in 1985, introducing readers to the unforgettable Rupert Campbell-Black. Rivals followed in 1988, cementing the world of Rutshire as one of Jilly’s most iconic creations.

Jilly often said Rivals was her favourite of all her books.

She explained: “I think Rivals is my favourite novel because I love the characters so much. Even the most ruthless display moments of tenderness and vulnerability, and the shyest and gentlest show courage and integrity as true love blossoms.”

In total, there are 11 Rutshire Chronicles novels. The most recent being Tackle! published as recently as 2023. And yes – Olympian, rogue and all-round legend Rupert Campbell-Black appears in every single one.

Rivals series 1 is currently available to stream on Disney+, with series 2 currently in production.

