Inside Return to Paradise star Anna Samson’s romance with co-star: From sun-soaked holidays to social media mystery

Anna Samson became the first female lead of the Death in Paradise franchise when Return to Paradise launched recently, but we remember her cosying up with co-star Lee Jones.

Ahead of the series finale tonight (Friday, December 27), here’s an inside look at Anna Samson‘s romance with a fellow co-star – from their sunny holidays abroad to speculation over whether they’re together anymore.

Anna is the lead of Return to Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Who is Return to Paradise star Anna Samson?

Though she was born in the UK, Anna spent much of her formative years in Nigeria, before moving to Australia when she was in her teens.

After leaving school, she moved to Melbourne to study at the Victorian College of the Arts.

Her first TV role came in 2012 when she starred in Conspiracy 365, an Australian mini-series. Roles in Winners & Losers, Jack Irish, and Dead Lucky followed.

Between 2021 and 2022, she starred in Home & Away as Mia Anderson. The actor has also appeared in several theatre productions over the years.

In 2024, she debuted as Detective Inspector Mackenzie Clarke in Return to Paradise, which launched on BBC One in November.

Return to Paradise star Anna Samson’ romance with co-star Lee Jones

In 2021, Return to Paradise star Anna found love with her Home and Away co-star, Lee Jones.

Lee played an ambulance officer called Luke and was in two episodes of the show.

However, this wasn’t the first time that they had worked together.

In 2017, the couple had worked together on the mini-series, Wake in Fright, playing siblings. In that show, Lee played Joe Jaffries, with Anna playing his sister, Mick Jaffries.

Anna shared some sweet snaps of the couple on her Instagram in 2021, including a smiling selfie of them on a windswept Sydney Harbour.

They also enjoyed some sun-soaked holidays abroad together.

However, neither has posted a picture of each other on their social media for a long time now, raising question marks over whether they’re still together or not.

Anna spoke of the difficulties about filming (Credit: BBC)

Anna talks filming

Elsewhere, Anna has spoken about the difficulties of filming the show in Australia.

She appeared on Morning Live in November to talk about the show. During the chat, she admitted that filming the show isn’t “glamorous”.

“No, it’s not that glamorous, you know shooting is a lot of hard work, and I’m set quite a lot in this show, so it’s a decent amount of hard slog,” she said.

“Also, it looks warmer and sunnier than it is. You know, it’s the magic of television. We were on the coast of New South Wales, it’s very windy,” she then added.

Catch Anna in the final episode of Return to Paradise series 1 tonight (Friday, December 27) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

