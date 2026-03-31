Race Across The World’s gruelling route revealed as this year’s contestants cross two continents to win £20,000

It’s nearly time to grab your maps and settle in, because Race Across the World is back — and the countdown is officially on.

The much-loved BBC series returns for its sixth outing in just a matter of days, with a fresh batch of contestants gearing up for an epic journey stretching more than 12,000km.

So, when exactly can you tune in — and where on earth are they heading this time? Here’s everything you need to know before the race begins.

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Race Across the World 2026 is just days away from starting (Credit: BBC)

How does Race Across the World work?

For those new to the show — or anyone needing a quick refresher — Race Across the World follows five teams taking on a gruelling journey across multiple countries, and sometimes even continents.

There’s a twist, though. Each contestant is limited to a tight budget of less than £26 per person, per day — and flying is strictly off limits.

Instead, teams must rely on public transport, travelling by land and sea only, and they’ll have to do it without their phones, which are handed in before the race begins.

Progress is tracked through checkpoints, with arrival times determining both rankings and when teams can set off again.

To keep going, contestants can take on local jobs along the way — something that can prove vital. Run out of money, and they risk elimination from the competition.

The journey takes them more than 12,000km across Europe and Asia (Credit: BBC)

Race Across the World 2026 route

This year’s route is nothing short of ambitious, cutting through eight countries across Europe and Asia: Italy, Greece, Türkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.

The race begins in Palermo, Sicily, before pushing all the way to the remote village of Hatgal, perched on the edge of Lake Hövsgöl in northern Mongolia.

Previous series have taken viewers everywhere from London to Singapore, and from Mexico down into South America. In 2025, contestants travelled from the Great Wall of China all the way to Kanyakumari in southern India — so expectations are high for this latest adventure.

What do Race Across the World winners get?

Of course, it’s not just about the journey — there’s a major prize at stake too.

The winning team will take home £20,000, along with the title of Race Across the World 2026 champions. The prize pot remains unchanged from last year.

In 2025, winners Caroline and Tom Bridge put their winnings to practical use. Caroline revealed she paid off debts, while Tom launched a business called Rugga Rural, selling handmade Indian rugs.

The pair said they wanted to give something back after the kindness they received during their travels.

The teams are playing for a huge cash prize (Credit: BBC)

How is Race Across the World filmed?

While the race might look like a solo adventure, each team is accompanied by a small crew, including camera and sound operators, as well as a medic. One crew member must be with the contestants at all times.

This can affect decisions along the way. As series four finalist Stephen Redding explained in 2025, teams sometimes have to wait for transport or accommodation with enough space for both contestants and crew.

Importantly, the crew can’t step in to help — whether that’s offering directions, food or any other assistance.

When does Race Across the World 2026 start? How many episodes?

You won’t be waiting long at all. Race Across the World 2026 kicks off on Thursday, April 2 at 8pm on BBC One.

The series will run for nine episodes, airing weekly every Thursday, with the final set for May 28, 2026.

If you miss an episode, you’ll be able to catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Race Across the World starts at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday April 2, 2026

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