Race Across the World 2024 viewers praise BBC for banning bullet trains: ‘Savage!’

Race Across The World 2024 fans had a lot to say after the show implemented a “genius” rule in the brand-new series.

The BBC One show began last night as the latest contestants set off to traverse a 15,000km route taking in several countries. Consisting of six episodes, viewers will follow the Brits embark on the trek, on a budget of £1,390.

But for the new series, BBC have issued a rule to the contestants – and fans have dubbed the decision “savage”.

The BBC show was back for another series (Credit: BBC)

Race Across The World 2024 introduces ‘savage’ rule

The contestants taking part in the 2024 series are brother and sister, Betty and James; mother and daughter duos, Brydie and Sharon and Eugenie and Isabel; married couple, Stephen and Viv and best friends, Alfie and Owen.

As Race Across The World kicked off, the contestants started the competition in Japan. However, they were told that a form of transport was banned for the fourth series.

It was revealed that Japan’s high-speed “bullet trains”, cannot be used during the race. Using a bullet train is the fastest way to trek around Japan – making it a tad harder for the contestants.

The BBC has banned bullet trains (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

And it’s fair to say the rule got plenty of fans talking. Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers praised bosses for banning the form of transport.

Banning them from using Bullet Trains is a bit genius.

One person said: “Banning the bullet train is savage.” A second also penned: “Banning them from using Bullet Trains is a bit genius.” Another wrote: “Love that bullet trains are banned!”

Someone else added: “In fairness, I’d be pretty gutted to not be able to go on the bullet trains.”

The contestants stated their trek in Japan (Credit: BBC)

What are the rules?

With a cash prize of £20,000 up for grabs, the contestants are split into five teams. When starting the race in Japan, they are forced to hand over their mobile phone and bank cards.

The contestants can’t use the internet to help them in the race, meaning they have to rely on strangers or come up with a more creative way to get around.

