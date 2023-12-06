Platform 7 on ITVX cast list includes Top Boy’s Jasmine Jobson, Hijack villain Aimée Kelly, Whitechapel’s Phil Davis

Platform 7 arrives at its destination this week, when it starts streaming on ITVX, and the cast includes some very familiar faces.

The four-part series is a psychological thriller based on the bestselling 2019 novel of the same name by Louise Doughty. It tells the story of Lisa, who witnesses a cataclysmic event on platform 7 of a railway station…

Her own fragmented memory subsequently finds a connection between her own life and the event she has just witnessed. It’s a chilling tale that weaves together supernatural and real-life elements.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Platform 7.

Jasmine Jobson as Lisa in the cast of Platform 7 (Credit: Dancing Ledge)

Platform 7 cast: Jasmine Jobson portrays Lisa

Actress Jasmine Jobson takes on the lead role of Lisa in the chilling tale on ITVX. London-born Jasmine, 28, is best known for her role in Top Boy.

She’s played Jaq in the gritty drama about two London drug dealers who ply their lucrative trade at a public housing estate in East London. Jasmine first appeared in 2013, and recently appeared in the latest series five.

In 2022, she played Cara Imega in one episode of Noughts + Crosses. Other notable TV roles include Jigga in The Idris Takeover, followed by Five by Five. Jasmine went on to play Sally Watkins in Dark Heart.

She’s been in several films, too, including Obey, Lie Low, and Surge.

Phil Davis as Edward in the cast of Platform 7 (Credit: Dancing Ledge/ITV)

Actor Phil Davis stars as Edward

TV viewers will be very familiar with Phil Davis, who is arguably the most famous face in this adaptation. The 70-year-old, who plays Edward in Platform 7, has been acting since the age of eight. His first ever TV role was in 1972’s The Canterbury Tales, where he is credited as playing 2nd homosexual lover!

Of course, one of his most iconic early roles was Chalky in the 1979 film Quadrophenia. He went on to appear in films such as The Bounty, Alien 3, In the Name of the Father, Notes on a Scandal, and Brighton Rock.

Phil portrayed Stan in the 2004 film Vera Drake, which saw him star opposite actress Imelda Staunton. He was nominated at the 2005 BAFTA’s for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role category.

One of his most famous TV roles includes comical servant Jud in the BBC drama Poldark, starring opposite Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson.

He’s also no stranger to a police drama and featured in Whitechapel as DS Ray Miles from 2009 to 2013. In that ITV drama, he worked on cases that had a strong similarity to historical murders including those by Jack The Ripper and The Kray Twins.

Other notable TV roles have included Jukes in Riviera, Lawrence in Mad Dogs, and Micky Joy in Silk. More recently, he played Dickie Bow in Slow Horses, Victor Ross in Trying, and DI Liam Cox in the ill-fated Viewpoint.

Toby Regbo as Matt in Platform 7 (Credit: Dancing Ledge)

Platform 7 cast: Toby Regbo portrays Matt

Actor Toby Regbo portrays Matt in the cast of Platform 7 on ITVx. His very first TV role was as Ensign in Sharpe in 2006. After that, he went on to star in M.I.High, Treasure Island, and multiple films including Mr Nobody, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Toby, 32, famously played Francis de Valois in four series of Reign, Tommaso Peruzzi in Medici, and Aethelred in The Last Kingdom. In 2022, he portrayed Jack Blackfriars in A Discovery of Witches, and Christian in Chivalry.

As well as his role in Platform 7, Toby is set to play Rev. James Trenchard in the upcoming TV series Belgravia: The Next Chapter.

Soap’s Sacha Parkinson as Melissa in the cast of Platform 7 (Credit: Dancing Ledge)

Sacha Parkinson as Melissa in the cast of Platform 7

Actress Sacha Parkinson, 31, portrays Melissa in the cast of Platform 7, but soap fans will know her from her role in Coronation Street.

She played Weatherfield’s Sian Powers from 2009 until 2011. Sian joined the cast alongside Ben Richardson in January 2009 as some of Sophie Webster’s schoolmates. She subsequently became Sophie’s love interest.

Sacha has also played Anna Duncan in Grange Hill, Stacey in My Mad Fat Diary, Miriam in The Mill, and Katie McKee in The Driver. Between 2015 and 2016, she portrayed Connie in Mr Selfridge.

In 2020, Sacha popped up in Cold Feet. She portrayed Laura, who Adam and Rachel didn’t end up adopting after they discovered they were expecting a baby.

Adam and Laura’s meeting in series nine, 19 years later, was initially awkward. But they eventually bonded over their shared history and what happened with the failed adoption.

Patrick Robinson as Trevor and Natasha Joseph as Evelyn in Platform 7 (Credit: Dancing Ledge)

Platform 7 cast: Patrick Robinson as Trevor and Natasha Joseph as Evelyn

Actor Patrick Robinson portrays Trevor in the cast of Platform 7. He’s been on our TV screens since 1990, but is probably best known for playing the character of nurse – and later consultant – Martin ‘Ash’ Ashford in the long-running medical drama series Casualty on BBC One.

The 60-year-old appeared in The Bill as DC Jacob Banks. He also portrays Cameron in Mount Pleasant, and Marcus Ormansby in The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

He is just as well known for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Patrick became the first black man to play Romeo in the company’s history. Patrick also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 with partner Anya Garnis.

In June 2020, Patrick played Anthony Bryan in Sitting in Limbo, a feature-length factual BBC One drama about the Windrush scandal. He recently appeared in Death in Paradise, and his Shetland character was basically the cause of DI Jimmy Perez quitting his job. We’re still bitter.

Meanwhile, Natasha Joseph portrays Patrick’s onscreen wife Evelyn. TV viewers will know Natasha Joseph as Sarah Boulsworth in Rocket’s Island, Celia Dunham in Emmerdale, and she’ll soon play Mrs. Grainger on the adaptation of the book One Day.

Reece Ritchie as Richard in Platform 7 (Credit: Dancing Ledge/ITVX)

Platform 7 cast: Reece Ritchie is Richard

Actor Reece Ritchie, 37, stars as Richard in the cast of Platform 7 on ITVX. He is perhaps best known for playing Zed in The Outpost, a role he played from 2019 to 2021.

The Ark fans will know him as Spencer Lane. He’s also played Ollie in Pete Versus Life, Jay in White Heat, Oscar in Year Million, and DC Asim Fry in Rellik.

Most recently, he portrayed Father Rodrigo in Almost Paradise.

Film fans may recognise Reece from his role as Ray Singh in the cast of heartbreaking film Lovely Bones. He’s also starred in Hercules, 10,000 BC, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Actress Rhiannon Clements stars as Izzy in Platform 7 (Credit: Dancing Ledge)

Rhiannon Clements stars as Izzy

Actress Rhiannon Clements, 29, plays Izzy in Platform 7. Soap fans will know her best for playing Summer Ranger in Hollyoaks from 2020 to 2021.

She’s also famous for playing Bescot in Doctor Who (her first TV role), Melanie in The Other One, and Kate in Kisses in the Dark. Rhiannon starred as Mad Debs in Big Boys, and Jenna Noble in Ridley.

In 2023, she’s played Fliss Forsyth in the Sister Boniface Mysteries, Bev in The Power of Parker, and Lauren in Maryland alongside Suranne Jones who played her mum.

Who else is in the cast of Platform 7 on ITVX?

Yaamin Chowdhury plays policeman Akash. Actor Yaamin is best known for playing Rory in Ghosts, Haroon in Wolfe, and Nev in The Essex Serpent. He recently played Dinesh in series 1 of The Lazarus Project.

Cleo Sylvestre stars as Layla. The veteran performer has been on our screens since 1953! In her long-spanning career, she’s played Cilla Christie in Corrie, Verity in The Gemini Factor and, more recently, Anne Chapman in All Creatures Great and Small.

Margaret Clunie portrays Anthea Cox. TV viewers will know her from playing Harriet, Duchess of Sutherland in Victoria, Ellie in Card Postal, and Domenica Howarth in Dalgliesh.

Jobbing actor Mark Noble stars as Inspector Barker. He recently played Henry Dinsdale in All Creatures Great and Small. DCI Banks’ Lladel Bryant stars as Sonny Morgan.

Meanwhile, actress Aimée Kelly portrays Sasha. Fans of Apple TV+‘s Hijack will recognise her as villain Jamie Constantinou. She also played Alison in This England, and Maddy Smith in Wolfblood.

Victoria Myers plays PC Julie White, Tábata Cerezo is Rosaria, Sangeeta Samsera Sharma is Darka, Lisa Allen is Stacey, and Daisy Sequerra as Marcy.

House of Dragon fans will recognise Emily Carey – aka Lady Alicent Hightower – who plays Ella.

The cast also includes Samuel Hayes, Sophia Rowlands, Joanne James, Andy M Milligan, Jean-Pascal Heynemand, Caroline Koziol, Joe Standerline, Nathan Graham, Darryl Lane, and Rhianna Rich.

Platform 7 streams on ITVX from Thursday, December 07, 2023.

