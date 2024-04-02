Phillip Schofield to be handed ‘two TV opportunities’ amid prediction he’ll ‘start to feel part of community again’

In the latest Phillip Schofield news, it’s been predicted the former This Morning star will soon be handed “two TV opportunities”.

Phillip hasn’t been seen on screen since last year when he dramatically quit ITV. Phillip admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

Since then, he has kept a relatively low profile. But now, a celebrity psychic has claimed how he could be set for a big telly comeback, according to their tarot card readings.

The former This Morning star quit ITV last year (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield news: Former This Morning star quits ITV

Phillip quit This Morning after two decades of hosting last May – a week before news of his affair scandal rocked ITV.

He also stepped away from hosting Dancing on Ice, as well as the British Soap Awards – and hasn’t made any telly appearances since. But one celebrity psychic reckons that could all be changing for the Phillip.

Speaking to Daily Star, Inbaal Honigman claimed that the tarot “predicts a calm and quiet year” ahead for Phillip. But at the end of the reading, Inbaal claimed that he will be handed more than one TV gig.

Phillip Schofield ‘to feel part of a community again’

The end of Inbaal’s reading closed with a “peaceful 2 of Swords tarot card”. This reportedly shows that Phillip “has found his balance”.

There will be two TV opportunities, but he’s not sure whether to say yes.

Inbaal explained: “He’ll delve into a regular spiritual practice, and focusing on doing good will ensure that the TV veteran is able to feel as if he’s part of a community again. There will be two TV opportunities, but he’s not sure whether to say yes.”

Phillip could be set for a TV comeback (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield set for career change, claims psychic

The psychic’s cards also say former Dancing on Ice host Phil could opt for a career change if he decides to turn down a telly comeback.

“The colours and textures of those tarot cards indicate very strongly that Phil will be doing some writing, so a book or a play may be in the works,” Inbaal said.

Divorce latest

In February, it was reported that despite his affair, and coming out as gay, Phillip and wife Stephanie won’t be divorcing.

A source told New! Magazine that Steph doesn’t have any plans to divorce the former TV star. “Despite everything, Steph has been the solid support by Phillip’s side. He calls her ‘his rock’,” they claimed.

“She’s been his tower of strength, and continues to be now. Divorce is the last thing she’d want to put him through.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Loose Women favourite Carol McGiffin slams Phillip Schofield as ‘so rude’ amid quitting drama

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.