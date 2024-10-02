Phillip Schofield: Cast Away viewers slam presenter for ‘pretending’ and ‘smell a rat’ with final instalment: ‘He’s an absolute liar’

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away returned for the final episode tonight, October. Despite the three-part series coming to a close, it still didn’t manage to win over viewers.

In fact, one look at the comments on X will tell you that Phillip hasn’t exactly made a good impression with his foul-mouthed rants and unconvincing behaviour.

Former This Morning presenter Phil, 62, has put his survival skills to work on a remote desert island off the coast of Madagascar over the past couple of episodes.

But as his “grip on reality” unravelled – as did the opinions of viewers who have been left less than impressed with his “pretending”.

Phillip Schofield concluded Cast Away this evening (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield leaves viewers fuming with final Cast Away episode

Countless viewers flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to point out that they didn’t feel Phillip’s antics were genuine.

One moment saw the star describing a frightening incident where his star shaped fire set the dried leaves surrounding his camp alight in the middle of the night – leaving Phillip “terrified”.

Fortunately, Phillip explained he put out the fire just in time, but didn’t have the chance to pull out the camera and film it.

One viewer noted: “He’s losing the bloody plot.” To which another viewer corrected : “Or he’s pretending, it’s TV darling.”

Another fumed: “I smell a rat.”

“He’s making it look like he’s in a scary film. And the dramatic music isn’t helping,” said another.

Later, Phillip described a “triggering” part of the island, which reminded him of the traumatic media frenzy surrounding his recent “fall from grace”.

Phillip reveals ‘triggering’ part of island survival

He described how the leaves of the trees on the island made a noise that reminded him of the shutter sound of a paparazzi camera.

Phillip went on to say that a recent moment he was snapped by paparazzi. The photograph caught him at dinner with friend and TV star Declan Donnelly and his wife.

He explained that the meeting was described online as a discussion about his TV comeback and went on for four hours. However, Phillip has now described the headlines as “utter [bleep]” and even added that they only enjoyed the meal for an hour.

Fans were fuming with Phillip’s antics (Credit: Channel 5)

Although the former presenter seems to be trying to set the record straight and share his truth, viewers were less and less convinced as the episode progressed.

One fumed: “I don’t believe a word he’s saying. He’s an absolute liar,” as Phillip insisted that he had been sacked from This Morning due to bad publicity surrounding his criminal brother, rather than his own actions.

“Either say nothing or have some perspective man. Pure victim here,” remarked another unimpressed viewer.

“This man is highly deluded. He thinks he was victimised because of his brother,” chimed in another.

Viewers react to Phillip Schofield’s Cast Away

A seventh penned: “It’s always somebody else’s fault with Phillip Schofield.”

Another said: “This program has told us nothing other than #PhillipSchofield swears unnecessarily and is ME ME & I.” [sic]

Although the consensus online appeared to be that Phillip’s survival programme wasn’t the ideal way to make a comeback, others defended the star.

One penned: “Feel sorry for Phillip Schofield but the language!”

Another said: “Love you, Phil.”

“Love or hate him you must admit it’s great telly,” commented a fourth.

Another exclaimed: “For those who ‘can’t forgive’ Phil for cheating on his wife/family. Look at it this way. He didn’t cheat on you. He cheated on his family. His family who were hurt have forgiven him. That’s what matters. That’s good enough for everybody to forgive him.”

But the real question on everyone’s lips is: will Phillip really retire from TV for good? Or will he use his latest Channel 5 presence as a way to return to our screens all over again?

At the end of the show, Phillip replied to being asked “what’s next?” with “nothing”.

However, he did add: “I’m not saying I’m done. But, never in a million years will I return to daytime telly.”

I guess we’ll have to wait and see…

Read more: Phillip Schofield leaves Channel 5 viewers squirming with Ant and Dec remark: ‘Bet they’re fuming!’

Do you think Phillip will retire for good? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.