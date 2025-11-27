Peter Kay left The One Show viewers shocked with his appearance during an interview on the show last night (Wednesday, November 26).

The Bolton-born comedian, 52, was on the hit BBC One show to discuss his tour, which has been running for three years now!

Peter Kay on The One Show

Last night saw Peter make an appearance on The One Show.

Speaking to show hosts Vernon Kay and Lauren Laverne, Peter spoke about his tour, and how due to popular demand, he’s adding even more dates to it!

The tour started in 2022 and has been a mammoth hit for the Bolton-born comedian. For one, he’s broken all attendance and performance records at the AO Arena in Manchester.

He also became the first comedian to perform a residency at London’s O2 Arena, with 45 shows.

“It’s finishing next year, and I am announcing the last lot of shows, but all profits are going to cancer charities. They’re all 12 cancer charities which are, Children with Cancer, UK Teenage Cancer Trust, Kidney Cancer UK, Blood Cancer UK, Bowel Cancer UK, Prostate UK. DKMS, Ovarian Cancer Action, Pancreatic Cancer UK, Anthony Nolan, the brain tumour charity, and Breast Cancer UK,” he said.

The One Show viewers stunned by Peter Kay’s appearance

However, it wasn’t what he was saying that got viewers talking; it was his appearance!

Some viewers thought the star, who has been open about his weight loss journey in recent years, looked unrecognisable!

“That wasn’t Peter Kay on #TheOneShow was it??? – They say we all have a double in this world… Maybe more with all this AI [bleep] these days,” one viewer quipped.

“Peter Kay looks AI-generated. He doesn’t look right at all,” another said.

‘Looks AI-generated’

The fan comments didn’t stop there.

“Peter Kay needs to update his headshot, I keep expecting him to look like that, which only adds to the shock when I see what he looks like now…,” another said.

“Has Peter Kay been recreated in AI?” a fourth asked. “That would be Peter kAI,” another joked.

“Peter Kay looks nothing like Peter Kay!” a sixth remarked. Wow Peter Kay looks unrecognisable on #TheOneShow,” another said.

Peter was also on This Morning today (Thursday, November 27), and ITV viewers were equally as stunned by how he looked!

“Peter Kay may look quite different, but he’s still [bleeping] hilarious,” one viewer said.

