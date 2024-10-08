TV star Pete Wicks has quit Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins for a second time after admitting he had reached his limit.

The former TOWIE star is a prominent face on television at the moment as he is also a contestant on this year’s Strictly.

Prior to taking to the dance floor, Pete recorded his appearance for Celebrity SAS last year in New Zealand. He first appeared on the show in 2022 but was forced to withdraw after he jumped out of a helicopter and broke his rib.

Pete Wicks quits Celebrity SAS

During last night’s (October 7) episode, Pete told the instructors: “I’ve lost the fight, I’ve got nothing left, my head is not in it.”

According to The Sun, the 36-year-old television personality felt the show was too much for him after he was asked to write an emotional letter to his mother. Bringing up old trauma, Pete previously had to save his mother from a suicide attempt when he was 12.

“I decided that night that I was in too deep,” he told the newspaper, stating that he “hadn’t prepared for the reading out of the letters”.

“I said things that I think I shouldn’t have said because I wasn’t saying it to the right person,” Pete continued.

He realised that instead of writing a letter, he needed to say what he had written down directly to his mum.

Pete said the show is “life or death” for other celebrities. However, for him, it’s “a TV show”.

“I’d reached my limit,” he added, stating he had “absolutely no regrets about it”.

Pete Wicks on Strictly

Despite quitting Celebrity SAS, Pete will remain on our screens for Strictly. Paired with pro dancer Jowita Przystal, they have so far managed to avoid the bottom two.

During an appearance on It Takes Two, Pete opened up about being saved by the public.

“When you’re at the bottom it obviously doesn’t look great. But you never know what the public are going to do,” he said.

He added: “And I think regardless of what the judges’ scores are, you never know what the public are thinking. And I think everyone, regardless of where you are in the competition, is nervous about leaving. And certainly I was, I didn’t necessarily think I’d make it through last week, I’ll be honest with you.”

