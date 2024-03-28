Paul O’Grady’s husband leaves fans in tears with unseen videos of the star: ‘So nice to hear his voice’

One year has passed since the death of Paul O’Grady, but in honour of his memory – his husband Andre Portasio shared some never-before-seen footage of the beloved presenter.

Posted on Paul O’Grady’s Instagram, the post shows a montage of clips and photos taken from Andre’s personal archives.

The caption reads: “One year has passed since we received the heartbreaking news of @paulogrady passing. In honour of his memory, @andre_portasio would like to share some cherished moments from Paul’s personal archive today. Let’s cherish these moments, and remember, we have a friend.”

Throughout the footage, the For The Love of Dogs presenter can be seen hiking, singing and gardening, among other things.

Fans immediately flooded the comments to pay their respects.

One wrote: “So nice to hear Paul’s voice, loved this. Bless you Andre, take care.”

Another commented: “Adore these pics and videos. What a gem of a man. All the love to Paul’s family and fans.”

A third fan shared some kind words: “Such a beautiful tribute to a beautiful man. We all miss him so much. Even though we didn’t actually know him, I think we all felt like he was our friend.”

Even Battersea came to pay their respects, writing: “Thank you Paul for everything you did. Our staff and volunteers miss you everyday.”

O’Grady was known for being an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats home, and he adopted five dogs from the centre over the years.

It’s the one-year anniversary of Paul’s death (Credit: ITV)

Andre recently opened up about Paul’s last day

Speaking to The Mirror, Andre recently opened up about his husband’s “ordinary” final day.

He described how the morning was spent walking the dogs and watching TV together until the TV icon suddenly collapsed in the kitchen.

After discovering his husband unconscious, Portasio and the paramedics spent over an hour trying to resuscitate him.

Tragically, O’Grady’s dogs were seen trying to “nuzzle” and wake him up.

Alison Hammond is replacing Paul O’Grady on For The Love of Dogs (Credit: Cover Images)

Alison Hammond due to replace Paul O’Grady

It was recently announced that This Morning presenter Alison Hammond would be stepping into Paul O’Grady’s shoes as the newest For the Love of Dogs presenter.

This decision was met with mixed reactions.

Some fans were supportive, with one writing: “I’m sure Paul is smiling down, well done Alison.”

However, others weren’t very impressed. One fan took to social media to complain: “Paul will never be replaced and if it is Alison Hammond that’s me not watching.

