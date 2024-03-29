Paul O’Grady had a rather poignant prediction about what he’d be like aged 70 in one of his last interviews before his death.

The telly favourite shot to fame as loud-mouthed drag queen Lily Savage back in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Paul ended up retiring from performing as Lily 20 years before his death – but went on to become one of the UK’s most-loved stars.

Sadly, in March last year, Paul died at the age of 67. And in one of his final interviews before his death, Paul made a rather cheeky comment about what he would be like if he made it to 70.

Paul O’Grady didn’t like thinking ‘that far ahead’

In his last-ever interview with The Sun, Paul shared his thoughts on what he would be like if he made it to 70. And, according to the comedian, he thought he’d have to be taken off the telly by then.

He revealed: “You know, I have this terrible vision of me at 70 just being like the nan from Catherine Tate — only worse. 50 times worse.

“And I wouldn’t be allowed on telly by then or radio or anything because I would speak my mind. I speak it now, but I would speak it even more then.” Poignantly, he then added: “Although I don’t actually like thinking that far ahead.”

The Life and Death of Lily Savage to celebrate Paul O’Grady

On Friday (March 29) ITV will air a 90-minute Paul O’Grady tribute, The Life and Death of Lily Savage, to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Paul’s passing.

It will feature Paul’s daughter Sharyn and some of his close friends including Sir Ian McKellen, Julian Clary and Graham Norton.

Paul left part of his fortune to his beloved dogs

It comes as Paul reportedly made a touching gesture for the sake of his five dogs in his will. A friend close explained to The Sun: “This is typical of Paul. He put his money where his mouth was by leaving cash to charities that had special meaning to him.

“And though £125,000 seems like a lot of money to spend on his dogs, they also meant the world to him. He wanted to ensure they always receive the best love and care.”

Paul reportedly left £125,000 in total to his five beloved dogs. The money will go towards their upkeep and ensure they are well looked after.

The Life and Death of Lily Savage is on Good Friday on ITV1 at 9pm.

