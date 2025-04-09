Oti Mabuse defended following backlash over Loose Women panel debut today

Oti Mabuse has been defended by fans after her debut as a panellist on Loose Women was met with complaints.

The beloved dancer, 34, has been a staple on screens for years. She shot to fame on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, before leaving in 2022 to pursue other opportunities, including Dancing On Ice.

This week, though, Oti made her debut on Loose Women as a panellist for the first time – and fans were left divided.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse joined the Loose Women panel today (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse on Loose Women

The lineup on Loose Women on Wednesday (April 9) consisted of Denise Welch, Jane Moore and Ruth Langsford. The trio were also joined by panel newbie Oti Mabuse.

It was Oti’s first time as a panelist – but she has appeared as a guest on the ITV1 show plenty of times.

However, while plenty of people were loving Oti’s Loose Women stint, others shared their complaints.

“Currently have 26 official panelists on their books. No offence to Oti Mabuse but is TWENTY SIX not enough not to keep needing guest panelists?” mused one person on X.

Fans defended Oti (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse defended after Loose Women backlash

Someone else added: “That irritating Oti Mabuse doing the rounds again ffs.”

Your priorities change.

A third chimed in and claimed that Oti was ‘wasted’ on the panel. They wrote: “I think It is such a shame that Oti doesn’t do dancing any more. Bit of a waste of her talent just sitting on the Loose Women panel.”

However, another viewer replied and defended Oti: “But she’s aged now and has kids right? Your priorities change and dancing is bloody hard work and long hours this is easy compared to that, less hours etc.”

Other fans were also quick to share their delight at seeing Oti on their telly screens.

“Watching for Denise and Oti,” said one person. On Instagram, someone else gushed: “She was great! Keep her on for good.”

Oti’s Loose Women co-star Ruth also shared her support. The TV legend reshared a photo of the panel to her Instagram Story and penned: “Come back soon.”

Read more: Oti Mabuse reveals TV moment that made her ‘never want to be myself again’