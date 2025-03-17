Oti Mabuse reveals TV moment that made her ‘never want to be myself again’ as she prepares for UK tour

Star of Dancing On Ice Oti Mabuse has revealed the TV moment that left her not wanting to “be myself again” as she prepares for her UK tour.

The 34-year-old judge has remained a regular face on television recently. Following her time as a pro dancer on Strictly, Oti joined the panel for Dancing On Ice. Last year, she participated on I’m A Celebrity and finished in fourth place.

In her latest career move, Oti is embarking on her own headline tour, Viva Carnival, where she will perform across the UK in June.

Oti Mabuse prepares for UK tour

In promotion of her upcoming shows, Oti sat down for an interview with Ticketmaster. Within the chat, she was asked about the worst advice she’s ever been given.

In response, she said she was told to “be yourself”. Oti insisted it wasn’t good advice as she could “be ghetto, and that’s never a good thing”.

“I did that on Big Breakfast. They were like: ‘How do you eat an orange?’ and I showed them the South African way that I eat an orange, and it went all over the news.”

The reaction to her appearance on the iconic BBC show left her doubting how she should act on-screen as Oti expressed: “I was like: ‘I will never be myself again.'”

Oti then explained the South African way to eat an orange.

“You put it on the floor, and then you roll it to get the juice out, or you throw it up against the wall, you squeeze it, squeeze it, squeeze it. Then you bite the top, and then you suck the juice out, and then you open it in the middle, and then you chew. Ghetto. I wouldn’t cut it. It just takes the soul out of the fruit,” she said.

Oti reflects on 12-year-old self

In the same interview, Oti was asked what her childhood self would have thought they’d be doing as an adult.

According to the entertainer herself, being a TV star with an in-demand dance career was exactly how she thought things would pan out.

Oti explained that she started dancing at the age of four. By the time she was 11, she started to compete in competitions internationally. However, going on tour wasn’t something she envisioned for herself.

She said: “I think I always expected that I’d be living in Europe, still dancing, but by now I would be just teaching all day. But yeah, exactly what I’m doing. I’m doing what I’ve always been training to do.”

Oti’s tour kicks off at London’s Adelphi Theatre on June 24.

