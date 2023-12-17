Olly Alexander to represent UK at Eurovision 2024: ‘Dream come true’

Olly Alexander will represent the UK at Eurovision 2024 next year, with fans hailing the announcement as “the best news”.

Years & Years singer Olly, 33, made a surprise appearance during the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final last night (Saturday December 16) to reveal his big news.

After popping up to share info with viewers about how to vote for the finalists, co-host Claudia Winkleman revealed that there more news to mention, and called for a drum roll…

Olly Alexander on performing at Eurovision 2024: ‘It is going to be spectacular’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Olly Alexander will be repping the UK at Eurovision 2024

Looking fit to burst, a proud Olly said: “I can exclusively reveal I will be representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest next year!”

As Claudia, as well as the Strictly celebs and pros in attendance, exploded with cheers, Olly was asked if he could share any further secrets about his big gig.

“What can I tell you?” Olly smiled.

“I’m planning it now, it is going to be spectacular,” he went on.

I love Eurovision so much, it is a dream come true. I’m just so, so, so excited.

“I love Eurovision so much, it is a dream come true. I’m just so, so, so excited. It is going to be great!”

BAFTA-nominated It’s A Sin actor Olly later added: “I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible.

“I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

And he teased about the track he will perform: “It’s gonna be electronic, something you can dance to. But I can’t say much more than that.”

Olly added: “It’s going to be the wildest experience of my life.”

Fans are delighted Olly Alexander will represent the UK (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How Strictly fans reacted

Many of those watching at home felt exactly the same about Olly heading to Malmö in Sweden in May.

“How amazing!!! Even if we don’t win, what an awesome artist to represent the UK! Go Olly!” cheered one fan on Instagram.

Another celebrated: “Amazing news @ollyalexanderr ! Can’t wait to see what you bring! I know it will be fantastic.”

“This is the best news!!! Let’s go Olly!” gushed a third.

‘C’mon Olly!’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Fans also declared Olly a strong contender to win Eurovision for the UK.

“So we’re winning next year then obvs,” one Insta user wrote.

Another posted: “Think Olly will be absolutely perfect for this! C’mon Olly!”

“This is amazing news, bring it home Olly,” urged someone else.

And yet another fired-up well wisher chipped in: “Finally we have a chance.”

