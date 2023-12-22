Ofcom’s 10 most complained about TV shows of the year – from GMB to This Morning and the King’s Coronation

From Good Morning Britain to This Morning and the King’s Coronation – these are the Ofcom 10 most complained about TV shows of 2023.

It sometimes feels like Ofcom exists to be a sounding board from narked I’m A Celebrity fans. But the watchdog has dealt with more than grumbles in the jungle this year, with concerns registered about coverage of the Israel-Gaza conflict, and the coronation of King Charles also featuring in Ofcom’s top 10.

Ofcom has reportedly received 69,236 complaints about 9,638 cases in 2023. That’s said to be nearly twice as many complaints as was dealt with in 2022. However, the two most complained about programmes of 2023 contributed nearly a quarter of the total complaints.

Ofcom 2023 – 10 most complained about TV shows

1) Dan Wootton Tonight, GB News, 26 September 2023 – 8,867 complaints

Viewers objected to misogynistic comments made by Laurence Fox about journalist Ava Evans. “Who would want to [blank] that?” the actor said during a rant. Ofcom’s investigation of this programme is ongoing.

Over 8,000 complaints were made about Adjoa Andoh’s remarks (Credit: YouTube)

2) King Charles III: The Coronation, ITV1, 6 May 2023 – 8,421 complaints

The majority of complaints related to a comment made by Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh during the live broadcast.

She said: “Looking at all those young people, there is a bit of me that has gone from the rich diversity of [Westminster] Abbey to the terribly white balcony. I’m very struck by that.”

No action was taken. Ofcom concluded Adjoa’a remarks were a personal observation and part of a wide-ranging panel discussion which also touched on other diversity-related topics, and contained a range of viewpoints. Ofcom’s decision also took into account the right to freedom of expression.

Richard Madeley: ‘Was there any word on the street?’ (Credit: YouTube)

3) Good Morning Britain, ITV1, 17 October 2023 – 2,391 complaints

Layla Moran MP was asked by Richard Madeley: “With your family connections in Gaza, did you have any indication of what was going to happen 10 days ago, two weeks ago? Was there any word on the street?”

Ofcom deemed the GMB co-host’s live, unscripted remarks as potentially offensive. However, in the context of the interview into account, it was decided the question explored whether civilians in Gaza were aware of a potential escalation in hostilities by Hamas.

A debate about the treatment of juniors doctors came in for 2,302 complaints (Credit: YouTube)

4) Jeremy Vine, Channel 5, 13 March 2023 – 2,302 complaints

A discussion about the junior doctors’ pay dispute was found to contain references about events and pay-scales to be not always accurate. But Ofcom decided the errors were not sufficient to have materially misled viewers.

5) Breakfast with Kay Burley, Sky News, 23 November 2023 – 1,880 complaints

Kay Burley’s line of questioning during an interview with Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy will not be pursued further. This decision also took into account a forceful challenge to the premise of the question about the relative value of Israeli and Palestinian lives, and the context of the wider discussion about a temporary ceasefire.

6) Lee Anderson’s Real World, GB News, 29 September 2023 – 1,697 complaints

Lee Anderson MP interviewed Suella Braverman MP. Despite both being Conservative MPs, Ofcom found there was appropriately wide range of significant views on immigration and border control.

Kay Burley pops up twice in the Ofcom 2023 top 10 (Credit: Sky News)

7) Breakfast with Kay Burley, Sky News, 10 October 2023 – 1,640 complaints

Complainants alleged Kay Burley misrepresented comments made by the Palestinian ambassador. Complaints are still being assessed.

Naked Education was hosted by Yinka Bokinni, Anna Richardson, and Dr Alex George (Credit: Channel 4)

8) Naked Education, Channel 4, 4 April 2023 – 1,285 complaints

Viewers were concerned about this programme as it included pre-watershed nudity involving adults removing their clothes in front of teenagers.

However, Ofcom decided the programme had a clear educational focus, and younger participants reflected positively on being involved. Additionally, warnings were given to viewers before the programme aired. Furthermore, Channel 4 also provided information to Ofcom about the protections it had in place for the welfare and dignity of participants aged under 18.

9) This Morning, ITV, 18 December 2023, 1,092 complaints

Just a few days ago, Vanessa Feltz made remarks about coeliac disease in relation to Christmas dinner guests – Ofcom are currently assessing the complaints.

Scott was a contestant on Love Island (Credit: YouTube)

10) Love Island, ITV2, 9 July 2023 – 992 complaints

Most of the Love Island complaints in this top 10 regarded bullying claims against Scott, including homophobia and racism.

In Ofcom’s view, negative behaviour on the ITV2 reality show was not shown in a positive light. Furthermore, viewers of the show expect to see confrontation, as that is an established part of the format.

