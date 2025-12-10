Doctor Who’s Jenna Coleman joins Number 10 comedy drama about the Prime Minister

Number 10 is shaping up to be one of Channel 4’s most intriguing new comedy dramas, centring on the most recognisable address in the country – and putting Rafe Spall in the Prime Minister’s shoes.

He’s joined by Jenna Coleman and Katherine Kelly. They will lead the ensemble in Steven Moffat’s first ever series for Channel 4. For TV fans, Moffat needs no introduction: he’s the mind behind Sherlock, Dracula and Inside Man, each with its own brand of sharp humour and tension. So expectations for this new venture are already sky-high.

Producers tease that “Number 10 is all of Britain in a house: it’s British history under one roof. It’s how we all got into the mess we’re in, and it’s also our only hope of getting out of it.”

If that’s anything to go by, viewers can expect political satire with bite, heartfelt family drama and the sort of clever twists Moffat is known for.

Here’s everything we know so far about Channel 4’s 2025 comedy drama Number 10 – from plot and cast details to start date, filming location and episode count.

Jenna Louise Coleman as Deputy Chief of Staff at Number 10 (Credit: Channel 4)

What’s Number 10 on Channel 4 about?

Number 10 reimagines the life of the Prime Minister and his staff. But far from reflecting the terrifying reality of what is currently happening between those famous four walls, this is very much a comedy spin on the world of politics.

A synopsis tells us: “There’s a Prime Minister in the attic, a coffee bar in the basement, and a wallpapered labyrinth of romance, crisis and heartbreak in-between.

“Set in the only terrace house in history with mice and a nuclear deterrent, it’s the only knock-through in the world where a hangover can start a war. The government will be fictional and unspecific, but the problems will be real. We’ll never know which party is in power, because once the whole world hits the fan it barely matters.”

This is a show about the building and everyone inside. Not just the Prime Minister upstairs, but the conspiracy theorist who runs the cafe three floors below, the man who repairs the lift that never works, the madly ambitious ‘advisors’ fighting for office space in cupboards. Oh, and of course, the cat.

If you liked series like W1A, then you’ll love this.

When’s the start date?

Number 10 is slated to land on Channel 4 sometime in 2026.

Filming has only just kicked off in the UK. So the cast and crew have several months of shooting and post-production ahead of them. Once things are further along, Channel 4 is expected to firm up the exact launch date.

Stay tuned for more details as soon as they drop.

Jing Lusi, seen here as DS Hanah Li in Red Eye, joins the cast of Number 10 (Credit: ITV)

Who’s in the cast?

Leading the cast of Number 10 is Rafe Spall as the Prime Minister. Of course, comedy fans will know the actor for his comedic roles in Trying, Roadies, and Pete Versus Life. But he can also deliver a pretty decent baddie in TV dramas such as The English, and the film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jenna Coleman will play Deputy Chief of Staff at Number 10. Having cut her teeth as Jasmine Thomas in the ITV soap Emmerdale, she went on to play the leading role in Victoria, and the Doctor’s companion Clara Oswald in Doctor Who. More recently, she’s portrayed Johanna Constantine in The Sandman.

Katherine Kelly stars as the Number 10 Chief of Staff. She’s famous for her roles in Coronation Street, In Flight, The Night Manager, and Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Frankly, she’s one of the most bankable actresses in the UK right now.

Also joining the ridiculously talented cast of Number 10 on Channel 4 are:

Red Eye’s Jing Lusi.

After Life’s Joe Wilkinson.

Coldwater’s Abigail Lawrie.

Akshay Khanna (Murderbot, Critical Incident).

The Feud’s Alex Macqueen.

Happy Valley’s Rick Warden.

Rebus’ Richard Rankin.

Karen Pirie’s Emer Kenny.

The Office’s Patrick Baladi.

The ensemble cast also includes:

White Lines’ Laura Haddock, Slow Horses’ Pierro Niel-Mee, Ackley Bridge’s Robyn Cara, Vera’s Rhiannon Clements, Wicked’s Shaun Prendergast, Shadow and Bone’s Harry Baxendale. The Batman’s Sid Sagar, and Sister Boniface Mysteries’ Sam Alexander.

Where was Number 10 filmed?

Well, you can bet your life it wasn’t filmed at the real Number 10! Although cast and crew filmed in and around London, an alternative location was used for Number 10 Downing Street.

Steven Moffat, writer and executive producer, said: “For me, it’s all about famous doors! The doors to the TARDIS, the door to 221B Baker Street, and now the most famous door in the world – Number 10. I’ve been wanting to write about the mad house that runs the madhouse for years. And I’ve never had so much fun doing the research.

“Other nations are ruled from mighty palaces. Britain is run from a little brick street with a big black door. If you want to do a workplace comedy drama this one is the boss of them all.”

Rafe Spall says: “Number 10 is a sensational piece of writing, equal to its peerless author, Steven Moffat. I’m delighted to be playing the Prime Minister, in a funny, real and thrilling piece of TV.”

Steven Moffat, seen here on Doctor Who: Unleashed, is behind Number 10 (Credit: BBC Studios/Bright Branch)

‘Steven Moffat’s scripts are second to none’

Talking about the upcoming comedy drama, Jenna Coleman said: “I thought it was about time I visited another British institution with Steven Moffat. I’m very much looking forward to moving into Number 10 with Steven’s cracking scripts and working with Rafe Spall and Katherine Kelly.”

Katherine Kelly added: “I am delighted to be reunited with Steven Moffat. His scripts are second to none. I look forward to walking through the famous doors of Number 10 and playing this delicious role.”

Sue Vertue, executive producer Hartswood Films, said: “Steven has so enjoyed writing these scripts and I think it shows – it feels like the series he’s been waiting to write. And what a cast!”

How many episodes is Number 10?

Number 10 is currently expected to run for six episodes, giving Steven Moffat plenty of room to mix political chaos with character-driven comedy.

We’ll keep an eye on every update as it comes in. So, watch this space for all the latest news on Channel 4’s upcoming comedy drama.

Read more: First look at Russell T Davies’ new thriller Tip Toe about neighbours who become ‘deadly enemies’

Number 10 will be coming to Channel 4 in 2026.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be watching Number 10 on Channel 4?