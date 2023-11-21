I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage supported by James Jordan after Brexit row with Fred Sirieix

Nigel Farage and I’m A Celebrity campmate Fred Sirieix clashed during last night’s show (November 20), and former Strictly pro James Jordan appears to have picked sides.

After the row played out on screen, James simply wrote on the platform: “Fred is a [bleep].” He has since restricted comments on the post.

However, before James did so, Fred fans slipped in with their replies…

Many viewers agreed with James (pictured) (Credit: ITV)

James Jordan divides I’m A Celebrity fans with after backing Nigel Farage

The ex-Strictly pro is well used to being a divisive figure, and last night proved to be no exception.

Replying to his tweet, one asked: “Why? Because he had a discussion with Farage? Surely key part of a democracy is open discussions.”

Another said: “I thought it was quite refreshing to see two people with differing opinions actually discuss, debate and agree to disagree and move on.”

However, others agreed with James. One said: “I think he’ll start to grate on people if he doesn’t stop with the machine gun-style questioning. Actually felt sorry for Jamie Lynn – just non-stop!!” while another replied about Fred: “A bit of a try-hard with an ego the size of a house.”

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James said there are signs of a power struggle between Fred and Nigel

She said: “Fred versus Farage was a powerful alpha stand-off that was performed silently via the two men’s body language signals.

“It looked like an open declaration of a war that might not get to the stage of verbal fights, although their gestures of intent were emphatic.”

Fred has been in conflict with Nigel before (Credit: ITV)

Fred’s often criticised Nigel over Brexit

In the jungle, Fred criticised Nigel for a poster he launched in 2016 during campaigning for the European Union referendum, for which Nigel was one of the loudest pro-Brexit voicers. It depicted a line of refugees trying to reach Europe with the words “Breaking Point”. He said to Nigel: “It was about demonising migrants.”

But even before I’m A Celebrity, there was conflict between the two, however. Back in 2017, Fred described Nigel as a “coward” on X.

And in 2018, he then said that he’d asked a taxi driver to turn off the radio after hearing his voice. So, it certainly looks as if there’s no love lost between the pair.

