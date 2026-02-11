Nicole Kidman’s Scarpetta looks like one of the 2026’s must-watch ‘bloody’ crime thrillers

Scarpetta is finally coming to screens – and Patricia Cornwell’s legendary forensic pathologist will be played by Nicole Kidman.

Cornwell has written 36 novels, most centred on Dr Kay Scarpetta.

Now, Prime Video is delivering the first major adaptation of the long-running crime series, with some major stars in the cast, too.

The first trailer has just dropped, so here’s what we know.

Nicole Kidman is Kay Scarpetta (Credit: Prime Video)

What is Scarpetta about?

Scarpetta is a forensic crime thriller following Dr Kay Scarpetta as she reopens a decades-old case that refuses to stay buried.

“With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn’t also her undoing,” the official synopsis reads.

Rather than focusing on detectives chasing leads, the series dives into autopsies, lab work, and the psychological cost of confronting death every day.

Amazon describes it as “a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs”.

Release date and how to watch

Scarpetta premieres exclusively on Prime Video on March 11, 2026.

All episodes are expected to drop at once, making it perfect for a midweek binge or weekend deep dive.

Is it based on a specific book?

The series doesn’t appear to adapt one novel directly.

Instead, it seems to draw from multiple Scarpetta books. Two timelines are confirmed, meaning we’ll see a younger version of Kay alongside present-day events.

Her return to Virginia suggests elements of Trace could feature, but the show looks set to blend storylines rather than follow a single book beat for beat.

Jamie Lee Curtis plays Dorothy (Credit: Prime Video)

Who’s in the cast?

Nicole Kidman leads as Kay Scarpetta. She’s been trying to bring the character to screen for nearly 20 years.

“[It] feels like it was meant to be. I cannot wait to inhabit Kay Scarpetta and am so thankful to Patricia Cornwell for entrusting me with her.”

Jamie Lee Curtis plays Dorothy, Kay’s sister. She said: “I have wanted to bring Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta to a screen, with my company, Comet Pictures, for a while.

“I know the ardent fans of the books will be very happy, and the new audience will be compelled by the characters, crimes, and mysteries that are the trifecta of Patricia’s masterful storytelling… and a warning… there will be blood.”

The wider cast includes:

Rosy McEwen as young Kay Scarpetta

Amanda Righetti as young Dorothy

Ariana DeBose as Lucy Farinelli-Watson

Bobby Cannavale as Pete Marino

Simon Baker as Benton Wesley

Sosie Bacon as Abby Turnball

Liz Sarnoff serves as showrunner, with episodes directed by David Gordon Green and Charlotte Brändström.

What does Patricia Cornwell think?

Cornwell has fully endorsed the adaptation.

“This will be great fun for all, and I’m grateful for the immense talent that the show is drawing,” she said.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Kidman. Their wanting to do this is humbling and simply awesome. Working with the brilliant Liz Sarnoff is amazing. Blumhouse and Prime Video are a dream. This has been worth waiting for, and I’m so looking forward to the show.”

Scarpetta premieres on Prime Video on March 11.