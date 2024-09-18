My Mum, Your Dad continued on ITV tonight (September 18), with host Davina McCall helping the parents find their second chance at love.

However, one look at the Twitter hashtag showed some disgruntled viewers, angry because tonight’s show clashed with a huge series finale on BBC One. And they weren’t shy in telling poor Davina how they felt…

My Mum, Your Dad fans fume over ITV and BBC scheduling clash

My Mum, Your Dad started at 9pm over on ITV1. Meanwhile, on BBC One, the Celebrity Race Across the World finale aired… At the same time as My Mum, Your Dad… And the response on social media was pretty much one of annoyance.

MMYD host Davina was tweeting along with the show, as always, and asked her followers: “I’m here. Are you?”

The responses soon came rolling in.

“No, big clash of TV tonight so catching up tomorrow,” explained one. “No,” said another. “Race Across the World finale is on.”

A third commented: “Watching Kelly Brook & her husband Jeremy Parisi hopefully win #RaceAcrossTheWorld. Will catch up after.”

Another was a little more forward with their feelings towards the people who schedule the night’s TV, angry because they can’t “keep up” with Married at First Sight and My Mum, Your Dad.

“Struggling to keep up with #MAFSUK AND…. #MyMumYourDad WHY are they both on at the same time? Bloody idiots!!!!” they blasted.

So much telly, so little time, eh!

However, good news is at hand as the first five episodes of My Mum, Your Dad have dropped on ITVX. So you don’t have to watch it at 9pm every night, you can sit in bed and binge the lot at once!

Having done this exact thing on Monday night, we can confirm that twists and turns are en route – and the series that we didn’t think could top the first looks set to do just that.

Roll on next Monday’s drop – we’re chucking a sickie to watch!

