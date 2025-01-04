Reality stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were caught kissing on New Year’s Eve following their public split in the summer.

The couple, who first met on Love Island in 2019, share a daughter Bambi, who they welcomed in January 2023. While on vacation in Ibiza, Tommy proposed to Molly-Mae in July of that year. However, the pair never walked down the aisle together as their relationship ended the following August.

Headlines suggested that Tommy allegedly cheated, but this has never been confirmed and has been denied by Tommy himself.

Molly-Mae and Tommy were captured kissing on NYE (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Molly-Mae caught kissing ex Tommy on New Year’s Eve

In exclusive photos obtained by The Sun, Molly-Mae and Tommy have seemingly reunited after they were captured kissing each other on New Year’s Eve at Luke Shaw’s Hogmanay party in Cheshire.

The pair reportedly attempted to keep their reunion a secret by posting separately before attending the party.

“Things are still delicate but they’ve had some long, difficult conversations over the past few weeks and, finally, are in a great place,” an inside source told the newspaper.

They continued: “The pair were very flirty all night and it’s clear their physical attraction remains strong.

“They were all over each other as the compère counted down to midnight — it was very cute to see.

According to the source, Molly-Mae isn’t “ready to launch into something officially yet”. They insisted she has been “very hurt in the past six months, and understandably feels pretty burned”.

Fans were left questioning Molly-Mae and Tommy’s reunion (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Girl are you not embarrassed’

Molly-Mae and Tommy’s unexpected reunion was met with mixed reactions from fans. The images were also released soon after Molly-Mae announced she would be starring in her own tell-all documentary with Amazon, which follows her journey after the highly publicised split.

Titled, Behind It All, the first three episodes will debut on Amazon Video on January 17.

“Not they saying Molly Mae took Tommy back …. girl are you not embarrassed,” one user on X wrote.

“Molly Mae must’ve broken up with Tommy for a reason and now she’s apparently been seen kissing him??? Girl what are you doing,” another person shared.

“I am team Molly Mae & Tommy. I know he messed up but I love them together,” a third remarked.

“how is she gonna do that when she has a whole documentary about her breakup coming soon??” a fourth questioned.

“Maybe their split in the first place was to keep them in the public eye??” a fifth user questioned.

