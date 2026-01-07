Complaints pour in over ‘boring’ Millionaire Hot Seat as viewers ‘switch off’

Jeremy Clarkson appeared on our TV screens to host the brand new ITV gameshow Millionaire Hot Seat. But it seems the first episode didn’t really leave viewers impressed.

Since 2018, Jeremy has hosted the iconic quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. But last night was the first time that Millionaire Hot Seat came to the UK. The show is a huge hit in Australia.

But the debut episode has left fans quite divided. And some even switched off as they didn’t like it that much at all.

What is Millionaire Hot Seat?

The new show sees six players sitting in the hot seat. Putting them under pressure, they only have 15 seconds to answer each of the quest

ions. But naturally, the questions get more and more difficult as the episode goes on.

Unlike Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, the new show airs for only 30 minutes, so it shows just how fast-paced it is.

Each contestant can stay in the hot seat as long as they are answering correctly. And the right answers also helps their prize fund increase. However, there is no room for mistake, as one wrong answer sees the player eliminated.

Complaints pour in over Jeremy Clarkson’s new show

The first episode saw firefighter Simon Williams walk away with £20K, after guessing the final question. As for what he would use his winnings on, he admitted it would be to get his son a Manchester United season ticket, take his girlfriend to the Maldives, and his daughter to New York.

However, despite the success in the show, viewers weren’t too impressed with it. And many took to X to explain how they really feel about the new show.

One wrote: “How many nights is this on? Awful rehash of the show. I give it one series.”

Another agreed: “Very boring. I turned it off after five minutes.”

“Had to switch it off. So annoying with the constant interruption of changing contestants. Don’t try to fix something that isn’t broken” a third added.

A fourth commented: “It’s so awful. Just turns into a guessing game without any strategy and decision making.”

However, a few people seemed to find the show rather refreshing, and enjoyed the quick turnaround.

One pleased viewer commented: “Good format and a spin-off that works well. I like it.”

Another wrote: “I will always love the original, but I really enjoyed this version.”

“I actually really liked that” a third commented.

