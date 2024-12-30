Royal couple Mike and Zara Tindall tipped to ‘compete’ on Strictly together

A Strictly Come Dancing pro has tipped a royal couple to sign up for the show, and it’s none other than Zara and Mike Tindall.

Undeniably, viewers would love to watch the daughter of Princess Anne and her husband compete at the same time. However, they aren’t the first celebrity couple to dance off against each other.

It’s only been a little while since Chris McCausland became the first blind contestant to lift the glitterball trophy. Already, the line-up for the 2025 series has piqued fans’ interest, especially when involving the royal couple.

Zara and Mike will be the first royal couple on Strictly, it’s predicted (Credit: Cover Images)

Expert tips Mike and Zara Tindall to sign up for Strictly

Former Strictly pro Erin Boag, who appeared on the show for 10 years between 2004 and 2014, has tipped the royal couple for the next year’s series.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, she said it would be “great” to have seen some “big names” grace the show in 2025.

She said: “I feel like we need to get some big names in there, some really big names – that would be great.

“Put somebody a little different, someone from the royal family would be nice, Zara Tindall, or even better, Mike! Mike Tindall versus Zara Tindall. Wouldn’t be the first couple to take part, we had Gabby and Kenny Logan,” the pro dancer continued.

However, she feels Mike‘s big frame could serve as a disadvantage compared to “nimble sportsmen” who have appeared on the show so far. The 46 year old played outside centre for Bath and Gloucester between 2000 and 2011.

Neither Zara nor Mike have spoken about appearing on BBC’s dancing competition at the time of this writing.

Mike and Zara have been married since 2011 (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly tour 2025

While only time can reveal who will appear on Strictly in 2025, fans can be a part of its forthcoming live tour.

Unfortunately, the 2024 champion, Chris, will not be a part of the tour as he’s hitting the road for his comedy show Yonks!.

The tickets for the Strictly live tour are available to book on the official on the show’s official website.

The tour will commence at Birmingham Utilita Arena on January 17. It’ll conclude in The O2 Arena London on February 9th.

Read more: Princess Anne’s rarely-seen stepdaughter pictured – and she’s never met her half-siblings Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips

So would you like to watch the royal couple on Strictly? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.