Michael McIntyre’s Big Show has been hit with backlash by angry fans who have claimed one moment was “staged”.

The BBC show returned to screens on Saturday evening (February 15) with comedian Michael back at the helm.

And for the latest ‘Unexpected Star of the Show’ segment, viewers were introduced to singer Lorna Brown, 41, from West Lothian.

However, fans were left rather unimpressed…

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show slammed by fans

On Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Lorna Brown headed to London with her husband Scott, their three kids and her parents, for a weekend break.

“She thinks she’s about to check into an AirBnb which we have built here,” host Michael said, as he pointed towards a door on stage.

Michael gave a brief tour of the ‘apartment’ and hinted there was a surprise waiting for Lorna inside the fridge.

Lorna on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Lorna arrived at the ‘apartment’ and was then shown around her room by a member of staff, played by an actor.

And things took a dramatic turn when Lorna opened the fridge door – which was actually an entrance to the stage of a theatre audience.

The crowd roared with applause as Lorna emerged onto the stage before Michael introduced himself and explained the situation.

He then confirmed that her family was in the crowd and quizzed Lorna if she had any idea what was happening. She replied: “No, but then I started to think something is going on.”

Viewers call out ‘staged’ moment

However, viewers were certain that Lorna was told about what was happening, with viewers fuming over the “staged” moment.

I can’t help but think loads of this is staged

“She absolutely knew what was happening, she didn’t look that surprised, she knew fine,” said one person on X.

Someone else mused: “I can’t help but think loads of this is staged…lady came from Scotland to London in those shoes.”

A third chimed in: “I think the unexpected star didn’t seem very surprised when she opened the fridge. I think somebody had warned her beforehand.”

Another agreed: “This woman absolutely knew what was happening.”

‘The best unexpected star’

Later on, Lorna – who leads a community choir – then put on a stunning performance. She made jaws drop thanks to her beautiful rendition of Snow Patrol’s hit Run.

Lorna was absolutely the best unexpected star that’s ever been on

And viewers at home soon showered Lorna with compliments. One person said: “My God Lorna can sing! What a performance. Absolutely superb.”

Someone else agreed: “WOW!!! Lorna was amazing!!! Who needs BGT and XFactor. She deserves a recording contract.”

A third also wrote: “Lorna was absolutely the best unexpected star that’s ever been on #MichaelMcIntyresBigShow. Could listen to your voice all day.”

ED! has contacted BBC for comment.

