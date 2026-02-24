Meet The Yorkshire Vet’s Julian Norton: From horror knee injury and emergency rescue to his sportsman sons

Julian Norton is back on screens tonight as the latest series of The Yorkshire Vet begins, but how well do you really know the man behind the stethoscope?

The veterinary expert has become a familiar figure by sharing the moving and sometimes heart-wrenching stories from his practice.

Now entering its 22nd series, The Yorkshire Vet continues to demonstrate the strong connection fans have with the Channel 5 show.

Julian Norton returns to The Yorkshire Vet and meets some alpacas (Credit: Channel 5)

In the first episode, Julian is tasked with castrating a particularly jumpy alpaca named Archie.

This procedure is part of preparing Archie for his new role as a therapy animal at a care farm.

Beyond his veterinary work, what else is there to know about Julian?

Has he ventured into pursuits outside the clinic?

Who is Julian Norton?

Julian was born on June 3, 1972, making him 53 years old.

He grew up in Castleford, a West Yorkshire mining town, and attended Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Wakefield.

Reflecting on his childhood, Julian told Yorkshire Life: “One of my most striking childhood memories was climbing Pen-y-Ghent with my dad when I was about six.

“It was covered in thick cloud and very damp, but it felt like Everest to me. It sparked a life-long love of mountains and the outdoors.”

He later earned a degree in Veterinary Medicine from Cambridge University.

Julian and dog Emmy (Credit: YouTube/PurePetFood)

Where did he start his career?

Julian has spent more than three decades as a vet.

His career has taken him to Scotland, the Cotswolds, and even a small animal hospital in Pennsylvania.

He now works at Thirsk Veterinary Centre, which he opened in 2021 alongside his wife, Anne Norton, and colleague Isabella De Berardinis.

Who are Julian Norton’s sons?

Julian and Anne met at university in the 1990s and later married. They have two sons, Jack and Archie.

Both sons are talented sportsmen.

They learned to row on the River Tees and competed last summer in the British Championships in the Open Championship Double Sculls.

Writing in The Yorkshire Post, Julian recalled the tense experience of watching them race: “Finally, slumped with exhaustion, they are over the line, having secured a clear bronze.

“Anne and I are relieved and they are delighted.

“A great end to another tough season and another medal for the collection.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Norton (@juliannortonvet)

Julian the sportsman

It seems Julian passed his sporting drive to his sons.

He once held the world record for 24-hour tandem indoor rowing with close friend and ex-olympian Roger Brown.

In 2013, he completed the UK Ironman Championships, finishing in the top 50.

He also took on the Patrouille des Glaciers ski race in 2018, a demanding route from Zermatt to Verbier regarded as one of the toughest endurance challenges worldwide.

Julian represented Team GB in age-group categories at the European Long Course Duathlon in 2014 and 2015, as well as the European Middle Distance Triathlon Championships in Majorca 2014 and Rimini 2015.

Julian Norton’s cycling accident

In 2024, Julian faced a different kind of challenge when a cycling accident left him with a severe leg injury near Kilburn.

He damaged his knee on a large rock and was unable to walk, requiring Mountain Rescue assistance.

He was later diagnosed with a severed patella ligament and underwent surgery, taking six weeks off work.

Julian said at the time: “I’m feeling like the pace of life for me, at the moment, it’s feeling a little bit like semi-retirement because everything is very slow.

“I can’t do anything in a hurry or at pace.”

Fans were thrilled to see him return to The Yorkshire Vet later that year.

Julian had a nasty cycling accident in 2024 (Credit: YouTube)

When is The Yorkshire Vet on?

The new series begins on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Viewers can catch Julian at 8pm on Channel 5.

The series also sees the return of familiar faces, including Peter Wright and Shona Searson.

We cannot wait.

