MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace revealed some tragic family news on Instagram this week as he announced his father-in-law has passed away.

The TV chef, 59, who will be hosting MasterChef: The Professionals tonight (November 23), took to social media to share a picture of his in-laws raising a glass of wine. In the caption, he then wrote: “Farewell Massimo Sterpini 1957 – 2023 my much-loved father-in-law.”

Gregg Wallace announces sad family death

Fans rushed to the comments section and offered their condolences to the telly presenter, as one penned: “My thoughts are with your wife and mother-in-law and you and all the family and friends at a very sad and heartbreaking time. May he rest in paradise and shine bright in your hearts always,” they then added.

MasterChef 2019 winner Irini Tzortzoglou wrote: “Very sorry to hear about your and Anna’s loss Gregg. He was too young!” While another commented: “Very sorry for your loss Gregg. Our thoughts are with you, Anna, Sid [Gregg’s wife and son] and all your family at this very sad time.”

“We are so sorry to hear such sad news. Such a wonderful man who I know you will miss immeasurably. Love to you all,” a third then added.

Gregg previously opened up about his close bond with his wife Anne-Marie’s parents – who lived with them and his son Sid.

He told The Sun: “Rena [his mother-in-law] and I remember the same TV shows and sing the same 1970s pop songs. I love Rena. We have such a giggle. We are roughly the same age,” he said.

“Anna doesn’t know what we are talking about. We were singing Boney M at breakfast this morning and Anna has no idea,” he giggled.

Gregg Wallace shared a tribute honouring his father-in-law (Credit: BBC)

Gregg shares health update

Gregg’s family loss comes a month after he revealed he was “very unwell” and as a result was forced to cancel his birthday celebrations. The star admitted: “Lots of people are saying to me: ‘It was your birthday yesterday, hope you had a great day.’ I didn’t do anything.”

Explaining he’d been poorly, Gregg then added: “I cancelled all my plans; Saturday night dinner with my Anna, Sunday I was supposed to be going out with the family, Monday I was supposed to be going out with my son…”

He added that it was better for him to “rest and get better” and also confessed that sometimes plans are cancelled because “that’s the way the cookie crumbles”.

MasterChef: The Professionals will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm tonight (November 23).

