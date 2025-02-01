ITV’s The Masked Singer was hit with a double elimination tonight (February 1) as Sir Grayson Perry was unveiled as Kingfisher.

With just seven contestants left in the competition, Snail, Kingfisher, and Pufferfish found themselves in the bottom three after receiving the least amount of votes from the studio audience.

Artist Sir Grayson Perry unveiled as Kingfisher (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer: Sir Grayson Perry unveiled as Kingfisher

The first character to be voted out was Kingfisher, who the panel had different final guesses for.

Mo Gilligan said Harry Hill while Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross assumed Joe Lycett. Maya Jama, on the other hand, went with Simon Cowell.

However, they soon found out that none of them were correct as artist Sir Grayson Perry was unmasked from underneath the costume.

Just like the panel, viewers were stunned by the reveal.

“Well I don’t think many got Sir Grayson Perry! Go kingfisher,” one user wrote.

“I would never have guessed Sir Grayson Perry,” another person shared.

“Oh my god kingfisher was Sir Grayson Perry I was so convinced it was Harry Hill,” a third fan remarked.

“No [bleep] way!!! I was SO convinced that Kingfisher was Harry Hill. Grayson Perry sounded so much like him it was scary!! Well played Sir!” a fourth said.

While the panel guessed incorrectly, Andrea Corr was unveiled as Snail (Credit: ITV)

Snail unveiled as Andrea Corr

When it came down to just Pufferfish and Snail, the panel decided to keep Pufferfish in for another week.

Before Snail’s unmasking, the judges shared their final guesses. Mo said Jane McDonald and Davina went with All Saints singer Mel Blatt.

Maya guessed Corinne Bailey Rae while Jonathan said former Sugababe Heidi Range.

Failing to guess correctly again, Snail was revealed to be The Corrs lead vocalist Andrea Corr.

While the judges had no clue the Irish singer was underneath the costume, viewers insisted they did.

“I knew it was Andrea Corr weeks ago!!! Brilliant,” one user wrote.

“I got one right! Thought Snail was Andrea Corr from the second week!” another fan shared.

“Andrea Corr! Got one right,” a third viewer said.

“Guessed Andrea Corr! Get in!” a fourth wrote.

Following tonight’s double elimination, another two contestants will reveal their identity next Saturday (February 8).

The following week, this year’s finale will crown one of the remaining three a winner.

