Trigger Point star Mark Stanley is currently portraying DI Thom Youngblood in the ITV thriller, whose relationship with his ex might just get him killed – but in real life he has a very famous girlfriend…

The actor is perhaps best known for playing baddie Rob Hepworth in Happy Valley… However, his real life girlfriend could give him a run for his money in the TV villain department!

So who is Mark Stanley dating? What else has he been in, how old is he, and where’s he from? Here’s everything you need to know!

Mark Stanley played Rob in Happy Valley series 3, a vile character who murdered his wife (Credit: BBC)

Which actor plays DI Thom Youngblood in Trigger Point?

Actor Mark Stanley is currently playing DI Thom Youngblood in the cast of Trigger Point. Anyone watching the current series 2, will know that he stupidly got himself into a very dangerous situation during episode 1…

DI Thom Youngblood is Lana’s ex-boyfriend, who she ditched in series 1 when she fell for Karl Maguire. Of course, that ended very badly when he turned out to be the villain of the series.

At the beginning of Trigger Point series 2, Mark Stanley’s character Thom is dating his new colleague DS Helen Morgan. He hasn’t seen Lana for six months while she’s been in Estonia, where she’s been training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams. When they reunite during a dangerous mission, it’s clear they still have feelings for each other…

What is Trigger Point actor Mark Stanley famous for?

The actor is perhaps best known for playing Rob Hepworth in the final series of Happy Valley. Rob was Ryan’s PE teacher, and a nasty bully. At home, his abusive and controlling relationship with his wife tragically ended when she died. However, Rob did not kill her. Dodgy pharmacist Faisal murdered her with a rolling pin.

Actor Mark has been on our screens ever since 2012, but we all took notice when he portrayed Grenn in the major HBO series Game of Thrones. He went on to play Bill Sikes in Dickensian between 2015 and 2016, and PC Andrew Powell in the powerful Sean Bean drama Broken in 2017. Roles in Love, Lies and Records, Little Women, and The Little Drummer Girl followed.

In 2019, he took on the role of Lord Babington in the ITV series Sanditon. Mark then shed the period costumes for a police badge, when he played police detective Andy Craig in the miniseries Honour in 2020. Other significant roles include Colin Caffell in White House Farm, Hugo Duffy in Criminal: UK, and Henry VIII in Anne Boleyn.

More recently, he played Warren Pryce in The Bay, Mark Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, and journalist Dan Davies in the Jimmy Savile drama The Reckoning.

Mark Stanley’s character Thom Youngblood nearly got himself blown up in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV)

Who is Mark Stanley dating? Who is the Happy Valley star’s girlfriend?

Mark played teacher Rob Hepworth, Ryan’s football coach and abusive husband to Joanna, in the third and final series of Happy Valley.

His real-life girlfriend is no stranger to crime drama, either. Mark Stanley is dating actress Rochenda Sandall. She’s the star of TV shows including Line Of Duty, The Rig, Channel 4 true crime drama Deceit, and Small Axe.

Most recently, she played harrased mum Kate Miller in Hijack, opposite Idris Elba. She’s even starred opposite her real life beau in Criminal: UK in 2020.

The pair are in a long-term relationship, and live together in North London. Although they are not known to have any children, they have a cute pooch called Lollipop. The dog is often pictured on Mark’s Instagram grid, and was a rescue pup from Battersea Dog’s Home.

What has Rochenda Sandall been in?

Rochenda is perhaps best known for her role in Line Of Duty. The Grimsby-born actress played Lisa McQueen, a gang member who had several memorable scenes alongside Stephen Graham in series five. In fact, fans of the show will know she was in some ways responsible for his death.

She’s also worked on screen alongside Mark. The pair have been in a number of shows together, including Criminal, Jimmy McGovern’s Broken, and Kay Mellor’s Love, Lies and Records.

Rochenda will soon reprise her role as Cat Braithwaite in The Rig series 2 on Prime Video.

Mark Stanley and girlfriend Rochenda Sandall attended the premiere of The Rig in 2022 (Credit: Duncan McGlynn/Shutterstock)

What has Mark Stanley said about girlfriend Rochenda?

Mark has shared a number of Instagram posts of himself and Rochenda.

He captioned one throwback shot: “Times change, people change, but we don’t, just grow.”

Rochenda, meanwhile, called Mark her “soulmate” after posting a picture of them both at the premiere of The Rig.

She said: “By my side every step of the way! My soulmate.”

How old is Trigger Point star Mark Stanley? Where is he from?

Actor Mark Robert Speight was born on July 4, 1988. That makes him currently 35 years of age.

He was born in Leeds, Yorkshire, and went on to attend Allerton High School, and Prince Henry’s Grammar School, Otley, where he began acting.

Mark graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2010.

Read more: Trigger Point guest star Julian Ovenden downplays former gig as Diet Coke ad pin-up

Mark Stanley appears in Trigger Point series 2, currently available to watch on ITVX.

Are you enjoying Trigger Point? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.