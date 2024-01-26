Trigger Point series 2 cast: Vicky McClure and Mark Stanley return alongside some new faces

Trigger Point is back with series 2 and, believe it or not, it’s even more explosive than its first outing – and there’s some new faces in the cast, too.

In episode one of the new ITV1 series (which starts on Sunday, January 28, 2024), Lana is back from secondment in Estonia, where she’s been training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams. She’s about to return to active duty, but is she ready?

When there is a bomb attack in the heart of the city, Lana is closest to the incident – and she’s thrown neck deep into a terrifying situation. And it just gets worse from there…

Fans of series 1 will know that Vicky McClure plays EXPO officer Lana Washington, aka a bomb disposal operative . And series 2 of Trigger Point sees the return of several of her old c0-stars, as well as some new faces.

Actress Vicky McClure returns as the increasingly fragile Lana Washington in the cast of Trigger Point series 2 (Credit: ITV1)

Trigger Point series 2 cast: Vicky McClure stars as Lana Washington

Nottingham-born actress Vicky McClure returns as Lana Washington, the bomb disposal expert who has appalling taste in men… An handy recap of series 1 will remind you why!

Vicky, 40, is easily one of the most bankable actresses on our TV’s right now. She made her name in Shane Meadows‘ sublime series and films This is England.

When she was 15, Vicky auditioned for local director Shane’s independent film, A Room for Romeo Brass, and he subsequently gave her the role of Ladine. After struggling to find more roles, Shane came calling again, this time casting her in the movie, This Is England. A TV series followed, for which Vicky deservedly won the BAFTA award for Best Actress for her performance as Lol.

She went on to appear in series 1 of the hit David Tennant and Olivia Colman crime drama Broadchurch. And then, of course, came the juggernaut of Line of Duty. Vicky played DI Kate Fleming from 2012 to 2021.

Her role as Lana Washington in Trigger Point followed, and then ITV thriller Without Sin. So Jed Mercurio must really like her! Vicky also portrayed Mrs. Jones in the Alex Rider TV series.

In between her acting roles, Vicky has appeared in the moving and powerful BBC documentary Our Dementia Choir, and the subsequent sequel. She has also popped up on Celebrity Gogglebox with Line of Duty pals Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston.

Mark Stanley in character as Lana’s ex Thom Youngblood in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV)

Actor Mark Stanley plays DI Thom Youngblood

Leeds-born Mark Stanley returns as DI Thom Youngblood, Lana’s ex-boyfriend, in Trigger Point series 2. The actor is perhaps best known for playing killer Rob Hepworth in the final series of Happy Valley.

Mark has been on our screens ever since 2012, but we all took notice when he portrayed Grenn in the major HBO series Game of Thrones. He went on to play Bill Sikes in Dickensian between 2015 and 2016, and PC Andrew Powell in the powerful Sean Bean drama Broken in 2017. Roles in Love, Lies and Records, Little Women, and The Little Drummer Girl followed.

In 2019, he took on the role of Lord Babington in the ITV series Sanditon. Mark then shed the period costumes for a police badge, when he played police detective Andy Craig in the miniseries Honour in 2020. Other significant roles include Colin Caffell in White House Farm, Hugo Duffy in Criminal: UK, and Henry VIII in Anne Boleyn.

More recently, he played Warren Pryce in The Bay, Mark Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, and journalist Dan Davies in the Jimmy Savile drama The Reckoning.

Outlander actress Natalie Simpson joins the cast of Trigger Point as Lana’s love rival Helen (Credit: ITV1)

Natalie Simpson joins the cast of Trigger Point series 2 as DS Helen Morgan

Actress Natalie Simpson joins the cast as DS Helen Morgan, who is now in a relationship with Lana’s ex Thom. She is one of a number of new characters joining series 2.

Natalie has been on our screens for just over a decade, but has a long list of theatre credits to her name. In 2019, she played Sister Simplice in the TV adaptation of Les Misérables, opposite Dominic West. That same year, she played Phaedre in historical drama Outlander.

Since then, she’s popped up as Chloe Sumner in one episode of The Mallorca Files, and Erika Marx in Midsomer Murders. Most recently, she’s portrayed Adamma Kenny in the TV series North Sea Connection.

She’s also been in several films, including 23 Walks, and Tula: The Revolt.

Bridgerton actor Julian Ovenden joins the cast as new boss Francis in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV1)

Julian Ovenden portrays Commander John Francis

Sheffield-born Julian Ovenden, 47, also joins the cast as the rather pompous Commander John Francis, who wants to impress in his new job.

Bridgerton fans will know the actor best for playing for Sir Henry Granville, but he’s been on stage and on screen for two decades now.

Between 2002 and 2003, he played Val Darti in glossy period drama The Forsyte Saga. That same year, he went on to play the rather dashing Dr David Cheriton in The Royal on ITV.

After a brief dalliance in American sitcoms – including Charmed, Related, and Cashmere Mafia – he returned to the UK to play Andrew Foyle in Foyle’s War. More period dramas followed in 2013, when he starred as Charles Blake in Downton Abbey.

Other significant roles include Jeremy Lambert in Person of Interest, Bobby Kennedy in The Crown, William De Nogaret in Knightfall, and Tom Pain in Adult Material.

More recently, he’s portrayed Ryan Actor in Avenue 5, and Alcott in the Prime Video film The People We Hate at Weddings. Other films in his repertoire include The Lost Girls, Made in Italy, and The Confessions.

Former soap star Nabil Elhouahabi as Hass in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV1)

Trigger Point series 2 cast: Nabil Elouahabi plays Hass

British Moroccan actor Nabil Elouahabi, 48, returns as Hassan ‘Hass’ Rahim in the cast of Trigger Point series 2. Of course, the actor is perhaps most famous for his role in EastEnders. He played Tariq from 2003 to 2005.

Nabil went on to portray Meesh in Generation Kill, Mr Mustapha in Top Boy, Yusuf in The Night Of, and Rabee in Our Girl opposite Michelle Keegan.

More recently, he’s made quite the name for himself in TV detective dramas. He played Joseph MI5 in the cast of Blue Lights on BBC One, as well as bomb disposal expert Hass in Trigger Point.

He also starred as Dr Rashid Ghulam in the cast of Unforgotten series 5, and Younes Mehanni in The Tower series 1 – the grief stricken father of teenage Muslim girl Farah Mehenni who was found dead at the bottom of the tower.

Nabil also starred as Mo Hassan in Vera. His film credits include The Outrun, Hoard, and Infinite.

After Life star Kerry Godliman plays Lana’s mate Sonya in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV1)

Kerry Godliman portrays Sonya Reeves

London-born Kerry Godliman, 49, reprises her role as Sonya Reeves, one of the agents at the Bomb Data Centre, and a friend to Lana.

Kerry is probably best known for working alongside Ricky Gervais. She played Hannah in Derek, and more recently Tony’s dead wife Lisa – who appeared in flashbacks – in After Life. Before that, she played the floor manager in Extras.

Kerry has actually been on our TV screens since 1998, though, when she first appeared as a WPC in Casualty. Over her 20 year career, she’s popped up in Holby City, The Bill, Spoons, Rush Hour and Doctors.

Viewers may also recognise her from TV shows such as Call the Midwife, Bad Move, Him & Her and Adult Material. She had a leading role as Nicky alongside Jack Dee in the ITV comedy Bad Move.

Our Girl fans will know her as Belinda Dawes, the mother of 18-year-old Molly (Lacey Turner). She starred in the TV movie and the first series of the show.

More recently, Kerry played restaurateur-turned-detective Pearl Nolan in Whitstable Pearl. Kerry also recently starred in the Channel 4 drama Undeclared War.

Maanuv Thiara stars as DI Amar Batra in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV)

Maanuv Thiara stars as DI Amar Batra

Actor Maanuv Thiara stars as DI Amar Batra in Trigger Point series 2. DI Ray fans will know him as the ill-fated PS Tony Khatri. After embarking on a relationship with his boss DI Rachita Ray, he was gunned down on her doorstep after a night of passion. He was the family liaison officer assigned to work with Rachita as she investigated the murder of Imran Aziz.

Maanuv starred alongside DI Ray creator Maya Sondhi in the cast of Line of Duty, where he played Vihaan Malhotra in one episode.

Before that, the actor was a relative newcomer to the small screen. He played Terrence in one episode of acclaimed comedy Ted Lasso, and Chauncey Myer in two episodes of Casualty. In 2021, he landed the role of DC MacBride in the brilliant crime drama Landscapers.

In 2023, he bagged arguably his most impressive role to date. He played Mick in the acclaimed Jim Broadbent and Penelope Winton film The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

Danny in Trigger Point is actor Eric Shango’s biggest role to date (Credit: ITV1)

Who else appears in the cast of Trigger Point series 2?

Actor Eric Shango returns as Lana’s trusty sidekick Danny. And it’s his most significant role to date. Before winning the role in series 1, Eric had only appeared in one short film, and one episode of Suspicion.

Kris Hitchen returns as annoying gobshite John Hudson, who is still rubbing Lana up the wrong way as series 2 continues. He recently played DC John Nunn in The Long Shadow, and Tom in Four Lives.

Jobbing actor Lee Colley, who recently popped up in Informer, plays the ill-fated Hanson in episode 1. Meanwhile, Zoe Goriely stars as Fran, Anthony D’Arcy is CTSFO2, and Thom Ashley plays Nick Hood. War of the Worlds viewers will know him as Reuben.

Antony Byrne, who recently played Hiram Crombie in Outlander, is Shaun Hodge, while Young Wallander actor Tomiwa Edun stars as Alex.

Kevin Eldon stars as Jeff, but Sanditon fans will know him best as Mr Hankins. Holby City actress Tamzin Griffin stars as Val, while Os Leanse plays Hugo in one of his first ever TV roles. He previously portrayed Sonarman in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Hotel Portofino star Bethan Cullinane plays Hope, A Discovery of Witches actor Dan Whitlam is Tim, and Victoria Lloyd stars as Zara.

Trigger Point starts on Sunday, January 28, at 9pm on ITV1. That’s also when all episodes will be available on ITVX.

