Trigger Point’s Belinda Owusu: Her younger brother was murdered and the killer never found

Belinda Owusu appears in Trigger Point series 2, but she’s probably best known for her roles in EastEnders and Holby.

The actress famously hid her pregnancy in real life, which is like a soap storyline all by itself! And she’s also had her fair share or heartbreak – her younger brother was brutally murdered, and the killer never found.

So who does Belinda play in Trigger Point, how many children does she have now, who is her partner, and what happened to her brother? Here’s everything you need to know about the Londoner.

Belinda Owusu played Nicky McKendrick in Holby City from 2017 to 2022 (Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Actress Belinda Owusu pops up in Trigger Point

While most TV viewers will know Belinda from her significant roles in BBC soap EastEnders, and Holby, she’s actually barely been on screen since she left Holby City Hospital in 2022.

Although, that might be something to do with having a toddler at home demanding attention!

Since her character Nicky McKendrick left Holby City two years ago, Belinda has only played two characters. In 2023, she portrayed Woman with Pram in Doctor Who. This year, 2024, she plays a background role in Trigger Point. Belinda stars as a female officer who consoles DS Helen Morgan after her boyfriend’s horrific death. Well, he wasn’t going to last long, was he? This is Trigger Point, we’re talking about!

What is Belinda Owusu famous for?

Belinda is an actress known for her roles in EastEnders and Holby. She joined the cast of the Walford soap when she was just 16.

As well as her long-running role in Holby, Belinda is no stranger to the stage, having played Desdemona in a production of William Shakespeare’s Othello.

Since leaving Holby, she’s working as a jobbing actress in the likes of Doctor Who and Trigger Point.

Belinda Owusu (third left) with her EastEnders cast mates at the TRIC Awards (Credit: Ken McKay/Shutterstock)

Who played Squiggle in EastEnders?

Belinda Owusu played Libby ‘Squiggle’ Fox in EastEnders from 2006 to 2017. She also played the character EastEnders: E20 in 2010.

In 2006, Belinda was just 16 when she joined the soap as Denise Fox’s daughter. She appeared until 2010 before returning again in 2014. She left the soap again in 2017.

Belinda is the daughter of Denise Fox and Owen Turner. She has an older half-sister Chelsea and younger half-brother, Raymond. Her dad was killed by Denise’s ex-husband and killer Lucas Johnson back in 2009. Of course, soap fans will know that the character recently made a reappearance in the soap.

Libby went off to attend Oxford University, however she made numerous appearances since, including for Lucy Beale’s funeral in 2014. Two years later, she came and told her mother Denise that she was pregnant, but had taken the first abortion pill.

At first Denise wasn’t happy with Libby’s decision but eventually came around and supported her. Libby then left, but returned and found out Denise was pregnant and wanted to help with the birth. However Denise didn’t want her sacrificing her life in Oxford for her.

Libby left once again but then came back for her brother’s birth. She was shocked when Denise revealed she was having the baby adopted, but supported her.

Libby hasn’t returned since 2017, however the character is still alive.

Was Belinda Owusu in Holby City? Why did she leave?

After leaving Easties, Belinda began playing F1 doctor Nicky McKendrick in the BBC medical drama series Holby City.

She subsequently became a CT2 doctor training in cardiothoracic surgery. Nicky fell pregnant with her colleague Cameron Dunn’s baby. However viewers knew he was a murderer and had been killing patients.

After the truth about Cameron’s crimes came to light and he was arrested, pregnant Nicky decided to have a termination. However after being supported by colleagues and friends Louis and Chloe, she made the decision to keep her baby.

The character departed the series in scenes airing in March 2021 when Belinda Owusu took maternity leave. She returned in December 2021 for the show’s final series.

Belinda Owusu appeared on Pointless alongside Holby co-star Rosie Marcel (Credit: Remarkable Television/Jon Harwood)

Who is Belinda Owusu’s partner?

Belinda is known to have had a long-term partner called Michael Mackin. According to Mail Online, they had been together for 10 years when they welcomed their first child.

Very little is known about their relationship, or even if they are still together – although they share a child.

Belinda used to shared photos of her partner on Insta, but no longer has a social media presence.

Does she have a child? Why did she keep her pregnancy a secret?

Belinda and Michael Mackin have a daughter together. In March 2021, she revealed she was 40 weeks pregnant, having kept her pregnancy a secret from the public.

At the time, she shared a picture of her bump, alongside the message: “Ready when you are kid #40 weeks.”

Her friends, co-stars and followers were quick to congratulate her. Melissa Suffield, who played Lucy Beale in EastEnders from 2004 until 2010, wrote: “Yas Queen.”

Kaye Wragg, who played Essie in Holby City from 2002 until 2020 commented: “What? Surprise surprise. What a lovely picture, you look amazing. B… obviously had no idea but delighted for you. Best job in the world. Good luck and enjoy.”

Laila Rouass, who plays Sahira Shah in Holby City, commented: “Gorgeous mama xx.”

Belinda admitted she was somewhat sleep deprived but in “heaven”. She has not revealed why she decided to keep the pregnancy a secret.

She later revealed she had given birth to a girl. In fact, her real life baby daughter portrayed her character’s daughter Juliet when she returned to Holby City. Speaking to Elaine Reilly of What to Watch, the actress explained that she was pleased with the decision as she got to spend extra time with her daughter.

Belinde Owusu currently stars in Trigger Point (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

What happened to Belinda Owusu’s brother?

The younger brother of actress Belinda Owusu was tragically murdered on October 27, 2016, after trying to break up a fight.

As well as having an older brother, Jermaine Jake Owusu, Belinda had a younger sibling called Ziggy Owusu, who was born in October 1997.

Ziggy was stabbed to death at a party in November 2016 – after celebrating his 19th birthday. At the time, Belinda issued an emotional plea for help in finding his killer.

Belinda, 27 at the time, spoke of her family’s pain after Ziggy was knifed to death in a row at a shisha club. She said: “My brother went along with some friends to celebrate his birthday and this just happened. He was not involved in any fighting, but we know there were lots of different groups of friends there and not everyone knew each other.

“Someone decided they were going to bring a weapon in. It is hard to imagine anyone doing that, let alone deciding to do this to someone.”

She added: “We are not completely sure if it was their intention to hurt him or if he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time but he was not fighting. There were lots of arguments going on that night but Ziggy was a good kid. If he saw someone in trouble he would help them.”

She said the cast of EastEnders had been “really supportive”. Despite a reward of £10,000 being offered, police were not able to find his killer.

How old is Trigger Point star Belinda? Where is she from?

Belinda Owusu was born on April 19, 1989, in Hackney, London. She is of Ghanaian and English descent.

That makes her currently 34 years of age.

She attended the Anna Fiorentini Theatre and Film School, as well as Clapton Girls’ Technology College.

Belinda Owusu appears in episode 3 of Trigger Point on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 9pm on ITV1.

