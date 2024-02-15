Grantchester guest star Mark Benton reunites with TV best friend Robson Green

Mark Benton stars in Grantchester tonight, after bagging the role through his long-standing friendship with star Robson Green.

Grantchester is just one of a number of collaborations between the pair. In fact, it’s not even the first time they’ve shared the screen in 2024!

Here’s everything you need to know about Mark Benton, his career, and how he and Robson Green became mates.

Who is Mark Benton?

Mark Benton is a British actor best known for roles in Waterloo Road and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.

He also competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2013.

How old is Mark Benton?

Mark Benton was born Guisborough, Yorkshire on November 16, 1965. At the time of writing, he is 58 years old.

He attended the Sarah Metcalfe School in Eston before moving on to the Stockton-Billingham Technical College.

Is Mark Benton in Grantchester?

Yes! Mark Benton plays Sam ‘Mac’ Mackenzie in the final episode of Grantchester series 8. Mac is a village police officer.

He will join his long-time friend Robson Green on the show. In fact, it was Robson who bagged him the job.

Speaking about Mark’s role, Robson said: “I’m not sure I should be telling you this, but the part was for a woman, originally. But when we couldn’t get the actresses we wanted I said, ‘Okay, let’s just imagine that the cop’s male. Do you know someone who could play a cop coming up to retirement and who was likeable and funny and could draw pathos to a situation?’ And I suggested Mark and they went for him.

“He is the nicest, funniest guy you’re ever likely to come across and he’s an absolute joy to work with and brilliant at his craft. I’ve loved him for years and years.”

Are Mark Benton and Robson Green friends?

As you might be able to tell already, Mark Benton and Robson Green are indeed friends. Robson is also from the North East and the pair are around the same age.

They are thought to have met when they starred in ITV film Christmas Lights (2004) together. The pair played brothers-in-law and best friends/frenemies, who were also highly competitive with each other. Robson was Colin Armstrong, a confident “cheeky-chappy”. Meanwhile Mark played Howard Armstrong, the quieter of the two.

The film spawned two sequels: Northern Lights (2006) and City Lights (2007).

In 2023, the pair joined forces again to promote the North East on Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes. They toured Saltburn-by-the-Sea, visited the North Yorkshire fishing port of Staithes and even sswam together in the cold River Tees!

Robson even took to Instagram to recount the experience with Mark. He described it as: “An incredibly joyous and entertaining few days with someone who is still very proud to call this part of the world home.”

They clearly had fun together, because Mark made a second appearance in Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes in 2024. This time, the pair visited the Lake District, exploring Eden Valley and Ullswater.

And of course, Robson bagged him the gig in Grantchester!

What has Mark Benton acted in?

In recent years, Mark starred alongside Jo Joyner as one half of the titular duo in BBC One‘s Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators (2018-2022). He has also played roles in The Nevers (2021-2023), Dodger (2022) and The Syndicate (2021).

Mark also played maths teacher Daniel “Chalky” Chalk in seasons 7 through 9 of Waterloo Road (2011-2014). Prior to that, he appeared in Land Girls and Scoop (both 2009-2011).

In the noughties, Mark portrayed TV presenter Martin Pond in the sitcom Barbara (1999-2003). He also played Father McBride in the first two seasons of BBC crime drama Murphy’s Law, alongside James Nesbitt (2003-2004).

Early Doors (2003-2004) was another big sitcom for Mark. He played Eddie Bell, who alongside his wife Joan (Lorraine Cheshire), enjoyed making pointless conversations. He also starred alongside Robson Green in the aforementioned Christmas Lights (2004), Northern Lights (2006) and City Lights (2007).

Mark’s film credits include Career Girls (1997), Beyond the Pole (2009), Eddie the Eagle (2015), Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) and Cyrano (2021).

Outside of acting, Mark appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. He was paired with Lithuanian professional dancer Iveta Lukosiute. The pair did pretty well, surviving until week 10 after four consecutive weekly dance-offs.

Is Mark Benton married? Is Mark Benton’s wife an actress?

Mark Benton married Sarah Gardner in 2002. Sarah is not known to be an actress.

The pair have three children, Archie, Grace and Fig.

Can Mark Benton sing?

Yes, Mark Benton can sing. He even (briefly) showcased his singing skills on Early Doors!

As well as that, Mark has played roles with substantial singing parts in stage musicals. These include Edna Turnblad in Hairspray and Inspector Andre Thibault in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

What is Mark Benton worth?

According to AllFamousBirthday, Mark’s net worth is estimated at between £2.4 million and £4 million.

That’s on par with his good mate Robson Green, who is reportedly worth around £4 million.

The final episode of Grantchester series 8 airs tonight (Thursday, February 14) on ITV1 at 9pm.

