Majesty: ITV’s ‘bold’ Queen Elizabeth I drama set to ‘anger’ viewers with shocking transgender conspiracy theory

Majesty, an ITV drama set to “reimagine” the life of Elizabeth I, is rumoured to be based on a shocking theory: that the queen was trans, or perhaps even replaced by a man.

Several high-profile stars have portrayed the legendary monarch over the years. Margot Robbie played her in 2018’s Mary Queen of Scots, opposite Saoirse Ronan, while Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, and Cate Blanchett have all taken on the role across film and TV.

Now, the Tudors’ long-reigning queen is heading back to screens in ITV’s Majesty — but with a potentially controversial twist at its core.

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Joan Rater, Tony Phelan and William Harper are working on Majesty (Credit: ITV)

What has ITV said about Majesty?

ITV first announced Majesty in December 2024. The six-part series will follow the “life of a young Elizabeth I and her place in the court of King Henry VIII”.

Crucially, the official announcement describes it as a “bold, intriguing reimagining” based on conspiracy theories that surrounded Elizabeth in her youth.

“Was the Virgin Queen hiding a profound secret? And how did this overlooked, embattled princess become the most powerful ruler England has ever known?” it asks.

The show comes from Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, and William Harper, all former showrunners on Grey’s Anatomy.

“Majesty is an emotional, funny, and contemporary-feeling alternate history about how three outsiders try to stay alive while hiding a secret that, if discovered, would rock England to its foundations,” they said.

“Majesty allows us to have fun with history while illuminating who we are now.”

ITV’s director of drama Polly Hill called it an “intriguing and thought-provoking story”, while director James Strong described it as “audacious and original”.

Will Elizabeth I be trans in Majesty?

According to The Sun, the series could explore the long-standing theory that Elizabeth I was a trans woman.

The report claims ITV is looking at casting “actors who identify as transgender women” in the lead role.

While that hasn’t been confirmed, it would align with the broadcaster’s own tease about a “profound secret” and its focus on conspiracy theories.

“Most historians dismiss the claims as misogyny motivated by the idea no woman could be as strong or capable without actually being a man,” an insider told the outlet.

“But it’s a theory which captures the imagination and appears to answer a lot of other questions around the unique queen.

“Though it’s almost guaranteed to anger many viewers, who view her as one of the greatest women in British history.”

Who will follow Margot Robbie, Judi Dench, and Cate Blanchett? (Credit: Universal Pictures/Polygram)

Was Queen Elizabeth I a man? Explaining the conspiracy theory

Elizabeth I ruled for 45 years and never married or had children, which led to her becoming known as the Virgin Queen.

Over time, that — combined with her formidable authority and leadership — fuelled one of the strangest theories about her: that she wasn’t a woman at all.

The so-called “Bisley Boy” theory also claims Elizabeth died as a child and was secretly replaced by a young boy to avoid the wrath of Henry VIII. According to the story, that child then grew up to become queen.

It’s also often linked to Elizabeth’s famous Tilbury speech in 1588, where she declared she had “the heart and stomach of a king”.

Is it true?

Historians have overwhelmingly rejected the theory, calling it “preposterous”.

Experts have repeatedly dismissed it as baseless and rooted in misogyny, arguing it stems from an inability to accept a powerful female ruler.

Historian Tracy Borman has written that the idea Elizabeth was secretly a man has “no sound basis in fact”.

She also noted to History Extra that detailed records from the time — including medical examinations and accounts of her menstrual cycle — make the theory virtually impossible.

Who will play Queen Elizabeth I in ITV’s Majesty?

No casting has been announced for ITV’s Majesty yet.

While The Sun’s insider has claimed ITV is considering transgender actresses for the role, nothing has been confirmed by the broadcaster.

When is it out?

Majesty doesn’t currently have a release date, and it’s unclear when production will begin.

The Sun has reported that filming will start later this year, with a release potentially landing in 2027.

Entertainment Daily has contacted ITV for comment.

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Majesty is currently in development at ITV.

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